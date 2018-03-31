CHA
WAS

No Text

All-star John Wall returns as Wizards beat Hornets

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 31, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) All-star John Wall had 15 points and 14 assists in his first game in two months, Otto Porter Jr. had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-93 on Saturday to clinch their fourth playoff berth in five seasons.

Wall, who last played on Jan. 25 and had left knee surgery six days later, made his first shot of the game - a 3-pointer from the top of the key - and played 33 minutes.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as the Wizards tied a franchise high with 18 made shots from deep. Washington beat Charlotte for the first time in four tries this season.

The Wizards went 15-12 without Wall, but had lost four of five to slip into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of both Miami and Milwaukee entering Saturday.

Wall had averaged 19.4 points and 9.3 assists in 37 games before the injury.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have now lost two straight after winning four in a row. Kemba Walker finished with seven points, just the fourth time this season the All-Star failed to reach double figures.

Trailing 51-50 at the half, Washington outscored the Hornets 37-23 in the third quarter and never looked back. Bradley Beal scored 14 points in the third, while Mike Scott had 11 of his 15 points in the quarter.

OUT LIKE A LAMB

Charlotte reserve guard Jeremy Lamb missed his second game of the season with left foot soreness. Lamb, who leads the Hornets bench with 13.1 points per game, had averaged 17.6 points in the previous three meetings with Washington, including 24 on Nov. 22. The Hornets lost the only other game Lamb missed this season, on Dec. 9 against the Lakers.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Howard had his 48th double-double of the season. ... Kemba Walker picked up a technical foul in the fourth quarter. ... Treveon Graham's 0-for-2 trip to the foul line in the middle of the fourth quarter earned all in attendance a free fast food chicken sandwich.

Wizards: Markieff Morris had three points and three rebounds in nine first-quarter minutes but was then ruled out with flu-like symptoms. ... Kelly Oubre Jr.'s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter snapped a streak of 21 straight misses from deep over five games. Oubre finished the game with nine points, going 1 of 9 from deep.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Return home to face Philadelphia on Sunday. Charlotte is 0-3 against the Sixers this season.

Wizards: Visit Chicago on Sunday to begin a three-game trip.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
43.2 Field Goal % 46.2
43.2 Three Point % 46.3
86.1 Free Throw % 78.8
+ 1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 0:29
  Kelly Oubre missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
  Bad pass turnover on Frank Kaminsky, stolen by Jodie Meeks 0:50
+ 2 Mike Scott made jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre 1:32
  Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:35
  Team rebound 1:44
  John Wall missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:45
Team Stats
Points 93 107
Field Goals 35-77 (45.5%) 40-88 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 18-39 (46.2%)
Free Throws 17-27 (63.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 58 45
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 37 33
Team 12 1
Assists 22 30
Steals 6 11
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 14 23
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Howard C 12
22 PTS, 13 REB
home team logo
O. Porter SF 22
26 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 34-43 2724231993
home team logo Wizards 42-34 30203720107
O/U 219.5, WAS -6.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 219.5, WAS -6.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 34-43 107.8 PPG 45.4 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Wizards 42-34 106.9 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
D. Howard C 16.7 PPG 12.3 RPG 1.3 APG 55.5 FG%
O. Porter SF 14.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.1 APG 49.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Howard C 22 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
O. Porter SF 26 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
45.5 FG% 45.5
26.1 3PT FG% 46.2
63.0 FT% 75.0
Hornets
Starters
D. Howard
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
K. Walker
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 31 22 13 0 1 1 1 2 9/15 0/0 4/11 3 10 36 -17
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 21 10 3 0 1 0 2 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 0 3 12 -13
M. Williams 24 10 4 2 1 1 1 0 3/7 2/5 2/2 0 4 19 -11
K. Walker 32 7 4 2 1 0 4 1 3/9 1/6 0/0 2 2 12 -11
N. Batum 31 6 6 7 1 0 2 0 2/7 0/2 2/2 2 4 25 -17
Starters
D. Howard
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
K. Walker
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 31 22 13 0 1 1 1 2 9/15 0/0 4/11 3 10 36 -17
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 21 10 3 0 1 0 2 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 0 3 12 -13
M. Williams 24 10 4 2 1 1 1 0 3/7 2/5 2/2 0 4 19 -11
K. Walker 32 7 4 2 1 0 4 1 3/9 1/6 0/0 2 2 12 -11
N. Batum 31 6 6 7 1 0 2 0 2/7 0/2 2/2 2 4 25 -17
Bench
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
J. Stone
T. Graham
J. Lamb
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 23 17 1 3 0 0 4 1 7/17 3/9 0/0 0 1 20 -4
W. Hernangomez 16 11 9 2 0 0 0 4 3/5 0/0 5/6 2 7 24 +3
F. Kaminsky 23 6 6 1 1 0 2 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 6 13 -3
D. Bacon 17 4 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 0 7 +2
J. Stone 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Graham 16 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0 6 +1
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 93 46 22 6 2 17 14 35/77 6/23 17/27 9 37 174 -70
Wizards
Starters
O. Porter
B. Beal
J. Wall
M. Gortat
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter 37 26 11 2 1 2 0 2 10/15 6/10 0/0 3 8 44 +8
B. Beal 36 22 4 3 2 0 3 3 8/14 6/8 0/0 0 4 31 +11
J. Wall 33 15 3 14 1 0 4 2 6/17 2/6 1/1 2 1 43 +16
M. Gortat 26 9 8 2 1 0 1 5 4/8 0/0 1/1 3 5 21 +13
M. Morris 9 3 3 0 1 0 3 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 2 4 +1
Starters
O. Porter
B. Beal
J. Wall
M. Gortat
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter 37 26 11 2 1 2 0 2 10/15 6/10 0/0 3 8 44 +8
B. Beal 36 22 4 3 2 0 3 3 8/14 6/8 0/0 0 4 31 +11
J. Wall 33 15 3 14 1 0 4 2 6/17 2/6 1/1 2 1 43 +16
M. Gortat 26 9 8 2 1 0 1 5 4/8 0/0 1/1 3 5 21 +13
M. Morris 9 3 3 0 1 0 3 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 2 4 +1
Bench
M. Scott
K. Oubre
T. Satoransky
I. Mahinmi
R. Sessions
J. Meeks
J. Smith
D. Robinson
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Scott 22 15 4 1 0 0 0 2 6/9 2/3 1/1 0 4 21 +15
K. Oubre 27 9 5 1 2 1 1 2 2/14 1/9 4/5 0 5 18 +6
T. Satoransky 25 6 3 4 1 0 0 4 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 3 18 0
I. Mahinmi 17 2 3 3 1 1 0 3 0/1 0/0 2/4 2 1 13 0
R. Sessions 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Meeks 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 107 44 30 11 4 12 23 40/88 18/39 9/12 11 33 214 +70
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores