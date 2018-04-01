HOU
Aldridge, Gay help Spurs hold down Rockets 100-83

  • Apr 01, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Rudy Gay added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs held Houston to its lowest-scoring game of the season, beating the Rockets 100-83 on Sunday.

The Spurs remained fourth in the Western Conference after preventing a season sweep by the Rockets. Houston owns the NBA's best record.

San Antonio outscored Houston 19-8 to open the fourth quarter in taking a 94-74 lead with 5 minutes remaining. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni opted to take his starters out two minutes later.

The Rockets were without injured Chris Paul and the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard, who has played in only nine games this season.

James Harden scored 25 points for Houston on 8-of-19 shooting. He also had eight assists, but battled foul trouble before exiting with five fouls. Eric Gordon added 18 points for the Rockets.

Gay scored six points in two minutes bridging the first and second quarters, including what became a four-point play. Gay rebounded his own missed free throw after making the first and was fouled on a layup. He made the ensuing free throw.

Gay later blocked a shot and then raced downcourt for a slam dunk that brought a thunderous response from the home crowd and led to a timeout by D'Antoni.

Dejounte Murray had 13 points and six rebounds for the Spurs. Murray scored four of his first six points against Harden, driving twice past the Rockets star for a layup.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston's previous low point total came in a 103-89 loss to Memphis on Oct. 28. . Paul missed the game with a sore left leg. D'Antoni said the star guard is ''not quite there but looking very good for Tuesday'' against Washington. . P.J. Tucker remained in the game despite suffering two heavy blows in the first half. Tucker lay on the floor for about a minute after taking an elbow to the top of the head on a failed lob to Aldridge that went out of bounds. Tucker rose with some assistance but remained in the game following a timeout with 3 minutes left in the first half. Two minutes later, Tucker crashed to the floor after Patty Mills bumped into his legs as he went for a rebound. Tucker slammed the ball to court and remained on all fours for less than a minute before rising to his feet. . Gerald Green tweaked his right ankle with about two minutes left in the first half while scrambling for a loose ball. Green shoved Danny Green to force a stoppage and exit the game, gingerly walking on his right ankle. Gerald Green played 14 minutes in the second half.

Spurs: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is unsure when Leonard and ''his group'' will clear the forward to play as Leonard continues his rehabilitation in New York with his own team of doctors.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Spurs: Visit Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
L. Aldridge
12 PF
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
44.6 Field Goal % 50.9
44.5 Three Point % 50.8
86.1 Free Throw % 83.3
Team Stats
Points 83 100
Field Goals 26-77 (33.8%) 40-81 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 7-31 (22.6%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 24-29 (82.8%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 51 53
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 34 40
Team 9 5
Assists 12 19
Steals 3 8
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 1 0
J. Harden SG 13
25 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
L. Aldridge PF 12
23 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 62-15 1721281783
home team logo Spurs 45-32 26202925100
O/U 205.5, SA -1.0
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 62-15 113.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Spurs 45-32 102.5 PPG 44.4 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 30.7 PPG 5.4 RPG 8.8 APG 44.7 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 23.1 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.1 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 25 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
L. Aldridge PF 23 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
33.8 FG% 49.4
22.6 3PT FG% 35.3
82.8 FT% 66.7
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
T. Ariza
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 35 25 3 8 0 0 5 5 8/19 1/6 8/8 1 2 39 -19
E. Gordon 28 18 3 1 0 0 1 5 7/15 2/4 2/3 0 3 22 -6
C. Capela 28 11 10 0 0 2 0 0 3/9 0/0 5/6 3 7 23 -8
T. Ariza 27 7 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/7 1/4 2/4 0 3 11 -6
P. Tucker 27 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 1 2 8 -10
G. Green
T. Black
L. Mbah a Moute
R. Anderson
T. Quarterman
J. Johnson
R. Hunter
M. Brown
C. Onuaku
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Paul
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 28 11 8 0 1 1 1 2 3/8 2/6 3/3 1 7 20 -12
T. Black 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 1 6 +2
L. Mbah a Moute 22 2 3 1 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 2 7 -12
R. Anderson 18 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 2/3 0 2 4 -8
T. Quarterman 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +3
J. Johnson 16 0 4 0 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 3 -9
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 83 42 12 3 3 9 19 26/77 7/31 24/29 8 34 146 -85
Starters
L. Aldridge
P. Mills
D. Murray
D. Green
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 35 23 14 2 0 3 1 3 11/19 0/0 1/1 3 11 43 +16
P. Mills 37 14 5 4 0 0 0 3 5/9 3/6 1/1 0 5 27 +20
D. Murray 24 13 6 1 1 0 2 2 6/14 0/1 1/2 1 5 20 +2
D. Green 29 12 7 0 2 2 1 4 3/11 2/6 4/4 1 6 22 +12
K. Anderson 25 5 1 5 2 1 0 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 1 19 +6
R. Gay
M. Ginobili
T. Parker
P. Gasol
D. Bertans
J. Lauvergne
B. Paul
B. Forbes
K. Leonard
D. Hilliard
M. Costello
D. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gay 23 21 3 0 2 1 0 3 9/13 0/1 3/5 1 2 27 +20
M. Ginobili 20 6 2 4 1 0 2 0 2/3 1/1 1/3 0 2 15 +18
T. Parker 13 4 1 3 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 1 10 +9
P. Gasol 10 2 8 0 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 6 10 0
D. Bertans 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
J. Lauvergne 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -3
B. Paul 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
B. Forbes 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -9
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 100 48 19 8 8 8 19 40/81 6/17 14/21 8 40 194 +85
NBA Scores