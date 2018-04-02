SAC
LAL

No Text

Hield scores 19, Kings beat Lakers 84-83 to snap 4-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 02, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Buddy Hield scored 19 points to help the Sacramento Kings snap their four-game losing streak with a 84-83 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Bodgan Bodganovic had 15 points, while Willie Cauley-Stein added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who were on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Julius Randle scored 19 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 for Los Angeles, which has lost seven of nine.

Randle blocked JaKarr Simpson's layup and made a free throw at the other end to tie score at 80 with 1:08 left.

However, the Lakers committed turnovers on two consecutive possessions in the final 37 seconds, and Hield and De;Aaron Fox turned them into scores each time for an 84-80 lead.

Los Angeles' Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining for the final margin.

The Kings scored seven straight points to start the fourth quarter. Cauley-Stein gave Sacramento a 77-74 lead on a slam dunk with 3:31 remaining in the game.

Fox completed a three-point play for an 80-78 lead after the Lakers made four consecutive free throws to briefly regain the advantage.

Nigel Hayes' 3 capped a 10-2 run that gave Sacramento a 60-58 lead with 2:34 remaining in the third. Los Angeles answered with consecutive 3s from Josh Hart and Channing Frye before the end of the period.

Despite shooting only 39 percent from the field in the first half, the Kings went into halftime tied with the Lakers at 43 after Fox

Julius Randle's second dunk of the first quarter put the Lakers up 14-13 with 4:08 left in the period. Los Angeles went on an 8-0 run to take a 22-16 lead.

TIP-INS

Kings: Hayes played his first game for the Kings after the team signed him on Saturday. The Lakers signed him to a 10-day contract in mid-January, but did not re-sign him to another. ... Sacramento earned a split of the teams' four-game season series.

Lakers: Brandon Ingram was out after going into the NBA's concussion protocol on Saturday, one day after he hit his neck against Milwaukee. ... Alex Caruso started his first career game for the Lakers. ... Ivica Zubac had seven points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kings: At the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Lakers: At the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Randolph
50 PF
J. Randle
30 PF
26.9 Min. Per Game 26.9
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
47.3 Field Goal % 56.3
47.3 Three Point % 56.3
78.5 Free Throw % 70.6
  Personal foul on Brook Lopez 0:00
+ 3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Josh Hart 0:03
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 0:11
  Bad pass turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:32
+ 2 Buddy Hield made dunk, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 0:37
  Lost ball turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Buddy Hield 0:39
  Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield 0:54
+ 1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
  Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
Team Stats
Points 84 83
Field Goals 35-92 (38.0%) 30-75 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 7-32 (21.9%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 57 61
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 34 37
Team 10 14
Assists 17 18
Steals 9 5
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
14 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Randle PF 30
19 PTS, 5 REB
1234T
away team logo Kings 25-53 1924172484
home team logo Lakers 33-43 2221211983
O/U 212.0, LAL -7.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 212.0, LAL -7.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 25-53 99.4 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Lakers 33-43 108.5 PPG 46.4 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 13.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.9 APG 44.5 FG%
J. Randle PF 16.3 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.5 APG 56.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 19 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
J. Randle PF 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
38.0 FG% 40.0
29.2 3PT FG% 21.9
50.0 FT% 64.0
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
S. Labissiere
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 31 15 4 1 2 0 0 4 6/7 2/2 1/1 1 3 23 +2
D. Fox 31 14 3 6 1 0 1 1 6/18 0/3 2/3 0 3 29 +13
W. Cauley-Stein 19 11 7 4 0 0 3 5 5/8 0/0 1/3 1 6 23 +5
S. Labissiere 17 6 9 0 1 0 3 1 3/9 0/1 0/0 5 4 13 -11
J. Jackson 24 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 0 1 +5
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
S. Labissiere
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 31 15 4 1 2 0 0 4 6/7 2/2 1/1 1 3 23 +2
D. Fox 31 14 3 6 1 0 1 1 6/18 0/3 2/3 0 3 29 +13
W. Cauley-Stein 19 11 7 4 0 0 3 5 5/8 0/0 1/3 1 6 23 +5
S. Labissiere 17 6 9 0 1 0 3 1 3/9 0/1 0/0 5 4 13 -11
J. Jackson 24 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 0 1 +5
Bench
B. Hield
J. Sampson
F. Mason III
N. Hayes
J. Cooley
V. Carter
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
G. Temple
B. Caboclo
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 32 19 3 2 4 0 2 1 8/15 3/5 0/0 0 3 28 +4
J. Sampson 16 6 5 1 1 4 0 2 2/6 0/0 2/3 3 2 18 0
F. Mason III 16 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 2/9 1/5 0/0 0 1 10 -12
N. Hayes 21 3 3 1 0 1 0 1 1/7 1/4 0/2 0 3 9 +3
J. Cooley 15 3 8 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 5 11 +6
V. Carter 12 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 4 -10
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 84 47 17 9 5 10 20 35/92 7/24 7/14 13 34 169 +5
Lakers
Starters
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
B. Lopez
A. Caruso
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 24 19 5 0 0 1 1 4 5/8 0/0 9/14 0 5 24 -4
K. Caldwell-Pope 39 16 3 1 1 0 4 1 6/13 0/6 4/5 0 3 18 +1
K. Kuzma 39 13 5 2 1 0 3 0 5/16 3/9 0/0 1 4 20 -2
B. Lopez 25 9 5 2 0 0 2 4 3/8 1/4 2/2 1 4 16 -6
A. Caruso 29 7 4 2 1 1 3 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 3 14 -13
Starters
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
B. Lopez
A. Caruso
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 24 19 5 0 0 1 1 4 5/8 0/0 9/14 0 5 24 -4
K. Caldwell-Pope 39 16 3 1 1 0 4 1 6/13 0/6 4/5 0 3 18 +1
K. Kuzma 39 13 5 2 1 0 3 0 5/16 3/9 0/0 1 4 20 -2
B. Lopez 25 9 5 2 0 0 2 4 3/8 1/4 2/2 1 4 16 -6
A. Caruso 29 7 4 2 1 1 3 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 3 14 -13
Bench
I. Zubac
J. Hart
T. Ennis
C. Frye
I. Thomas
T. Wear
B. Ingram
T. Bryant
G. Payton II
L. Ball
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Zubac 18 7 10 2 1 1 0 2 3/6 0/0 1/4 4 6 23 +4
J. Hart 26 5 3 4 0 0 0 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 2 1 16 +4
T. Ennis 15 4 3 4 1 2 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 3 17 +11
C. Frye 21 3 9 1 0 1 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 8 15 0
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wear - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 83 47 18 5 6 14 15 30/75 7/32 16/25 10 37 163 -5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores