LOS ANGELES (AP) Buddy Hield scored 19 points to help the Sacramento Kings snap their four-game losing streak with a 84-83 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Bodgan Bodganovic had 15 points, while Willie Cauley-Stein added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who were on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Julius Randle scored 19 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 for Los Angeles, which has lost seven of nine.

Randle blocked JaKarr Simpson's layup and made a free throw at the other end to tie score at 80 with 1:08 left.

However, the Lakers committed turnovers on two consecutive possessions in the final 37 seconds, and Hield and De;Aaron Fox turned them into scores each time for an 84-80 lead.

Los Angeles' Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining for the final margin.

The Kings scored seven straight points to start the fourth quarter. Cauley-Stein gave Sacramento a 77-74 lead on a slam dunk with 3:31 remaining in the game.

Fox completed a three-point play for an 80-78 lead after the Lakers made four consecutive free throws to briefly regain the advantage.

Nigel Hayes' 3 capped a 10-2 run that gave Sacramento a 60-58 lead with 2:34 remaining in the third. Los Angeles answered with consecutive 3s from Josh Hart and Channing Frye before the end of the period.

Despite shooting only 39 percent from the field in the first half, the Kings went into halftime tied with the Lakers at 43 after Fox

Julius Randle's second dunk of the first quarter put the Lakers up 14-13 with 4:08 left in the period. Los Angeles went on an 8-0 run to take a 22-16 lead.

TIP-INS

Kings: Hayes played his first game for the Kings after the team signed him on Saturday. The Lakers signed him to a 10-day contract in mid-January, but did not re-sign him to another. ... Sacramento earned a split of the teams' four-game season series.

Lakers: Brandon Ingram was out after going into the NBA's concussion protocol on Saturday, one day after he hit his neck against Milwaukee. ... Alex Caruso started his first career game for the Lakers. ... Ivica Zubac had seven points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kings: At the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Lakers: At the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.