Markkanen, hot-shooting Bulls top playoff-bound Wizards

  • Apr 01, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Rookie Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 113-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Bobby Portis had 18 points and hit 4 of 5 from long range, and Sean Kilpatrick added 14 points. Chicago shot 52.4 percent overall from the floor and was 18-for-34 on 3s - matching its season high - as Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg missed the game with an upper-respiratory infection.

Hoiberg returned home before tipoff, leaving associate head coach Jim Boylen to direct Chicago to its second straight win following a seven-game skid.

Otto Porter Jr. led the Wizards with 17 points as five-time All-Star John Wall rested. Bradley Beal scored 15 points and reserve Mike Scott added 14.

Wall remained on the bench against Chicago after playing 33 minutes in his first game in over two months on Saturday. The slick point guard had 15 points and 14 assists in the Wizards' playoff-clinching 107-93 win over Charlotte.

Before Saturday, Wall had last played on Jan. 25, six days before he underwent left knee surgery. The Wizards went 15-12 during his absence.

The Bulls opened a 15-point lead late in the first quarter before Washington finished the frame with a 6-0 run to cut it to 36-27. Chicago shot 60.9 percent in the quarter and connected on 8 of 11 3-point attempts, with Markkanen and Portis each sinking three from long range.

Chicago led 68-59 at the half.

Getting a lift from Scott and others off their bench, the Wizards trimmed the Bulls' lead to four points three times in the second quarter.

But Chicago kept connecting. The Bulls upped their field-goal percentage to 64.3 and went 11-for-17 on 3s in the first half. Markkanen led with 15 points and four 3-pointers at the break.

The Bulls cooled down in the second half. But Chicago effectively managed the lead - and used all but one bench player - before pulling away late.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said Wall ''felt pretty good'' on Sunday, but plans for how to use the star in Washington's final five regular-season games haven't been finalized. Washington plays two back-to-back sets down the stretch. ... F Markieff Morris started on Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with flu-like symptoms after nine minutes.

Bulls: G Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis) and G Kris Dunn (right toe sprain) both missed their ninth straight games. Hoiberg, who met with reporters before the game despite being ill, said their status is day-to-day. ... G Antonio Blakeney (left wrist fracture) and F Paul Zipser (left foot pain) also were inactive. ... Robin Lopez was back in the lineup, starting at center on his 30th birthday, after sitting out Friday's 90-82 win in Orlando. Lopez was fined $25,000 for yelling at officials and failing to leave the court quickly after he was ejected in the fourth quarter of Chicago's loss at Miami on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Houston on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game trip.

Bulls: Host Charlotte on Tuesday.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
L. Markkanen
24 PF
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
46.0 Field Goal % 43.1
46.0 Three Point % 43.0
79.1 Free Throw % 84.9
  Defensive rebound by Sean Kilpatrick 0:18
  Jason Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Jodie Meeks 0:28
  Jerian Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio 0:45
  Jason Smith missed alley-oop shot 0:47
+ 2 Cristiano Felicio made layup, assist by Jerian Grant 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh 1:15
  Ramon Sessions missed jump shot 1:17
+ 3 Sean Kilpatrick made 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ramon Sessions 1:36
Team Stats
Points 94 113
Field Goals 37-81 (45.7%) 43-82 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 18-34 (52.9%)
Free Throws 12-12 (100.0%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 48
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 31 34
Team 2 8
Assists 27 30
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 2 1
B. Beal SG 3
15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
L. Markkanen PF 24
23 PTS, 6 REB
1234T
away team logo Wizards 42-35 2732161994
home team logo Bulls 26-51 36321926113
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 42-35 106.9 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Bulls 26-51 102.8 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
O. Porter SF 14.8 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.1 APG 49.9 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 14.9 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.2 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
O. Porter SF 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
L. Markkanen PF 23 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
45.7 FG% 52.4
26.7 3PT FG% 52.9
100.0 FT% 69.2
Wizards
Starters
O. Porter
B. Beal
M. Gortat
T. Satoransky
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter 30 17 3 0 1 0 1 1 7/12 3/7 0/0 2 1 20 -4
B. Beal 29 15 4 5 3 0 1 2 5/17 0/6 5/5 0 4 31 -7
M. Gortat 24 10 7 3 0 2 1 1 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 6 24 -7
T. Satoransky 32 9 5 6 0 1 4 2 3/5 1/2 2/2 1 4 23 -7
M. Morris 30 8 5 2 1 0 3 2 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 4 15 -4
Bench
M. Scott
J. Meeks
J. Smith
K. Oubre
R. Sessions
T. Frazier
J. Wall
D. Robinson
C. McCullough
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Scott 21 14 4 2 0 0 1 0 5/10 2/5 2/2 0 4 21 -15
J. Meeks 18 9 2 1 0 0 2 0 3/4 2/3 1/1 0 2 11 -12
J. Smith 17 6 4 0 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 1 3 10 -15
K. Oubre 15 4 0 1 0 0 2 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 0 4 -10
R. Sessions 12 2 1 4 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 11 -9
T. Frazier 8 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 -5
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 94 37 27 5 4 16 12 37/81 8/30 12/12 6 31 177 -95
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
J. Holiday
D. Nwaba
R. Lopez
C. Payne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Markkanen 24 23 6 0 0 0 1 0 7/11 5/8 4/7 0 6 28 +2
J. Holiday 17 12 0 3 0 0 0 1 5/7 2/2 0/0 0 0 18 +14
D. Nwaba 19 10 6 5 2 0 1 1 4/10 0/1 2/2 2 4 27 +5
R. Lopez 16 6 4 3 0 0 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 4 14 +15
C. Payne 24 5 2 2 0 1 2 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 10 +2
Bench
B. Portis
S. Kilpatrick
J. Grant
D. Valentine
N. Vonleh
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
O. Asik
K. Dunn
Z. LaVine
J. Eddie
A. Blakeney
P. Zipser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Portis 15 18 4 2 1 0 1 3 6/10 4/5 2/2 0 4 26 +12
S. Kilpatrick 23 14 6 2 0 0 1 1 6/13 2/5 0/0 0 6 23 +2
J. Grant 25 11 1 7 2 0 1 4 4/9 2/5 1/2 0 1 27 +17
D. Valentine 18 5 1 3 0 0 3 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1 9 +10
N. Vonleh 17 5 2 1 1 0 3 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 2 7 +3
C. Felicio 21 4 8 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 4 11 +6
R. Arcidiacono 14 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 4 +7
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 113 40 30 7 1 17 17 43/82 18/34 9/13 6 34 204 +95
NBA Scores