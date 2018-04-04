SAC
SAC

Suns end franchise-worst skid at 15, beat Kings 97-94

  STATS AP
  Apr 04, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) Josh Jackson scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half and the Phoenix Suns ended a franchise-record, 15-game losing streak with a 97-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Alex Len added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyler Ulis had 13 points and nine assists as the Suns held the cold-shooting Kings to 37 percent shooting.

The Kings trailed by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter but had a chance to tie after forcing a turnover with 7 seconds remaining. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson missed potential game-tying 3-pointers before the final buzzer.

Bogdanovic led the Kings with 22 points and Jackson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Sacramento has lost five of six.

The Suns have the NBA's worst record at 20-59 and will finish with the second-lowest win total in 50 years of existence unless they win all three remaining games.

Sacramento trailed by just four to start the final 12 minutes. The Suns built an 12-point lead with 4:19 left and held on for their first win since Feb. 28, and first home victory since Jan. 31 against Dallas.

The Suns made just two of their first 11 shots in the game's first five minutes, but the score was tied at 22 at the end of the first quarter.

Josh Jackson had 10 points in the opening quarter.

The Suns went ahead 37-26 on big man Len's 3-pointer with 6:41 left in the first half. It was Len's first 3 of the season and after smiling as he backpedaled on defense, he was subbed out moments later and shared a laugh with coach Jay Triano.

The Kings responded with nine unanswered points, but needed Willie Cauley-Stein's 8-footer just before the halftime buzzer to be down 46-40 at halftime.

The Suns lost guard Troy Daniels to a right ankle sprain after he limped off with 5:14 to play in the half and didn't return.

Phoenix led by as many as 14 early in the third quarter but the Kings rallied to cut the lead to four with three consecutive 3-pointers. Justin Jackson's half-court heave went in but was ruled to be released after the quarter buzzer, and the Suns led 73-69.

TIP-INS

Kings: G Vince Carter appeared to hurt his right ankle trying to defend a drive to the basket and fell to the floor late in the second quarter. He later returned. ... F Skal Labissiere did not play due to a sprained ankle. ... Former NFL running back and 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George attended the game.

Suns: G Devin Booker missed his ninth straight game with sprained right hand. ... The Suns were also without key players T.J. Warren (knee) and Elfrid Payton (knee, but Len returned after missing three games with a left ankle sprain. ... A pregame moment of silence was held for former Suns player Alton Ford, who died of cancer. Ford was drafted by the Suns in 2001 and spent two seasons with the team.

STEAL AND SERVE

Ulis made the play of the night midway through the third quarter when he stole the ball from Bogdanovic in the open court, fell down, got back up while keeping his dribble, spun and dished to teammate Dragan Bender for a dunk.

UP NEXT

Kings: Friday at Memphis.

Suns: Host New Orleans Friday.

Key Players
Z. Randolph
50 PF
E. Payton
2 PG
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
47.3 Field Goal % 49.3
47.3 Three Point % 49.3
78.5 Free Throw % 64.9
  Team rebound 0:00
  Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield 0:01
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
  Out of bounds turnover on Danuel House 0:07
+ 3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
+ 1 Alex Len made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
  Team rebound 0:19
  Alex Len missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Alex Len 0:19
Team Stats
Points 94 97
Field Goals 33-89 (37.1%) 35-77 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 21-33 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 50 66
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 30 46
Team 10 14
Assists 20 18
Steals 5 6
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
J. Jackson SF 25
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
J. Jackson SG 20
28 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 25-54 2218292594
home team logo Suns 20-59 2224272497
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
away team logo Kings 25-54 99.2 PPG 40.8 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Suns 20-59 103.8 PPG 43.9 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SG 11.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.3 APG 45.3 FG%
J. Jackson SG 12.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SG 22 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
J. Jackson SG 28 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
37.1 FG% 45.5
40.7 3PT FG% 35.3
73.9 FT% 63.6
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
V. Carter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 36 22 3 4 0 0 3 4 8/21 4/9 2/3 0 3 30 +3
J. Jackson 41 19 8 4 1 1 1 3 7/11 3/5 2/2 2 6 36 +3
W. Cauley-Stein 37 18 7 3 1 2 1 4 8/17 0/0 2/6 2 5 33 +1
D. Fox 38 14 9 5 1 1 1 2 3/14 2/4 6/6 2 7 34 +6
V. Carter 20 7 4 1 0 0 1 3 2/4 1/3 2/2 1 3 12 +4
Bench
B. Hield
F. Mason III
N. Hayes
B. Caboclo
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
G. Temple
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
S. Labissiere
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 25 10 4 0 2 0 2 4 4/11 1/2 1/2 2 2 14 -9
F. Mason III 13 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 0/5 0/1 2/2 0 2 7 -10
N. Hayes 21 2 2 2 0 0 1 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 1 7 -12
B. Caboclo 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -1
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 94 40 20 5 5 10 24 33/89 11/27 17/23 10 30 174 -15
Suns
Starters
J. Jackson
T. Ulis
D. Bender
M. Chriss
T. Daniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 38 28 6 2 2 1 3 3 10/23 2/2 6/8 1 5 38 +2
T. Ulis 36 13 3 9 1 0 1 1 4/12 0/3 5/6 0 3 34 -6
D. Bender 21 8 7 0 0 2 0 2 3/7 1/5 1/2 1 6 17 +4
M. Chriss 27 6 13 0 0 1 2 2 2/7 0/1 2/2 0 13 18 -4
T. Daniels 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -10
Bench
A. Len
D. House
S. Harrison
D. Reed
A. Peters
A. Williams
J. Dudley
B. Knight
E. Payton
T. Warren
D. Booker
T. Chandler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 32 17 15 1 0 0 2 3 6/9 1/1 4/8 4 11 32 +9
D. House 28 14 6 5 0 0 3 3 5/9 2/4 2/2 0 6 27 +12
S. Harrison 22 10 0 1 2 1 2 2 5/7 0/0 0/1 0 0 13 -3
D. Reed 9 1 1 0 1 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 1 3 +11
A. Peters 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0 0 +5
A. Williams 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -5
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 97 52 18 6 5 14 22 35/77 6/17 21/33 6 46 182 +15
