Bogdanovic's last-second jumper leads Kings past Grizzlies

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 06, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic acknowledged he didn't have a very good night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Until the game's closing seconds.

Bogdanovic knocked down a 16-footer with just over a second remaining, then tipped the ensuing Memphis inbounds pass to help Sacramento escape with a 94-93 victory Friday night.

Bogdanovic saved the Kings from blowing a double-digit lead in the final four minutes and salvaged a night where the rookie guard from Serbia was 4 of 11 from the field, including missing all five of his 3-pointers for eight points.

''It felt good, honestly, especially when you have a bad night like I had in terms of trying to find a rhythm on offense,'' Bogdanovic said of the final shot, later adding: ''I've been working on these shots, so sometimes you make it, sometimes not.''

Bogdanovic's jumper capped a close game between two teams near the bottom of the Western Conference standings - a game that saw four lead changes in the final minute. Dillon Brooks had given Memphis a 93-92 lead 6 seconds before Bogdanovic's game-winner, and after a corner 3-pointer from Justin Jackson with 17 seconds left.

''I think the guys defended it well,'' Memphis interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, adding that both shots were contested, ''but you've got to give them credit, they made good offensive plays.''

Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings with 18 points, Buddy Hield finished with 14, and De'Aaron Fox and Jackson each scored 13.

MarShon Brooks had 23 points for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks added 16.

Memphis, which trailed 87-77 with about 4 minutes left, clicked off 10 straight points to tie the game. The teams exchanged leads the rest of the way until Bogdanovic's winner.

''Not a real pretty game, but the last two minutes were a lot of fun to be part of,'' Kings coach Dave Joerger said. ''Certainly, it was exciting with both teams making shots. . It was shot-for-shot coming down the stretch.''

TIP-INS

Kings: Cauley-Stein hit his first five shots in the game. He has reached double figures in the last six games. . Missed all six of their 3-pointers in the first half and finished 6 of 24 from outside the arc. .The victory was only the second for Sacramento in the last 16 road games against the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies: Brooks entered the game averaging 23.3 points in his three games since signing a 10-day contract with the team. He signed a multiyear deal with Memphis earlier Friday. ... Rookie C Ivan Rabb had 12 points and 11 rebounds, recording his second double-double. ... Played with eight players sitting out, including Marc Gasol (rest), Tyreke Evans (not with team/personal reasons) among others. ... Used their 34th starting lineup of the season.

WELCOME BACK, ZACH

Kings F Zach Randolph missed his eighth straight game, the last four listed as personal reasons. However, he did come to the Kings bench about 2 minutes into the game, drawing applause from Memphis fans. Randolph played seven years with the Grizzlies before signing with Sacramento in the off season. He spent several timeouts meeting with former teammates Mike Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol, neither of whom played Friday night, while waving and shaking hands with fans.

SECOND-HALF PUSH

The Kings outrebounded Memphis 42-38, including a 22-13 advantage in the second half. Sacramento converted 6 of 18 shots from outside the arc after intermission, and, while not great, it was better than Memphis making 3 of 13.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play their final road game of the season on Monday at San Antonio.

Grizzlies: Host the Detroit Pistons in their home finale on Sunday.

---

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
Z. Randolph
50 PF
M. Brooks
8 SG
25.3 Min. Per Game 25.3
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
47.3 Field Goal % 56.5
47.3 Three Point % 55.6
78.5 Free Throw % 84.6
  Bad pass turnover on MarShon Brooks, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:00
+ 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 0:01
+ 3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:17
+ 3 Mario Chalmers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Rabb 0:32
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Justin Jackson 0:55
  Team rebound 1:10
  MarShon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Deyonta Davis 1:30
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
+ 2 Mario Chalmers made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 1:47
Team Stats
Points 94 93
Field Goals 40-85 (47.1%) 37-84 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 54 47
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 32 26
Team 12 9
Assists 23 20
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 0 0
W. Cauley-Stein C 00
18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
M. Brooks SG 8
23 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
1234T
Kings
Starters
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
J. Jackson
J. Sampson
B. Bogdanovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 32 18 8 3 2 2 1 2 9/14 0/0 0/0 0 8 35 +2
D. Fox 33 13 6 4 2 0 3 3 5/13 0/2 3/5 0 6 26 -2
J. Jackson 29 13 2 2 0 0 1 5 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 2 18 +5
J. Sampson 24 11 6 0 0 2 0 1 5/8 0/0 1/2 2 4 19 +11
B. Bogdanovic 29 8 1 4 1 0 2 2 4/11 0/5 0/0 1 0 16 -4
Bench
B. Hield
F. Mason III
J. Cooley
V. Carter
N. Hayes
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
G. Temple
B. Caboclo
S. Labissiere
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 34 14 5 6 3 0 5 4 6/11 2/4 0/0 2 3 29 -4
F. Mason III 11 6 2 1 0 0 3 1 2/5 1/2 1/2 0 2 7 +3
J. Cooley 15 6 5 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 2 13 -1
V. Carter 13 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 3/3 1 2 10 -1
N. Hayes 15 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 3 7 -4
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 94 42 23 8 5 15 21 40/85 6/24 8/12 10 32 180 +5
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Brooks
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
K. Simmons
B. McLemore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brooks 36 23 8 3 1 2 3 0 11/20 1/3 0/0 4 4 37 +5
D. Brooks 34 16 3 6 1 0 3 1 4/12 3/7 5/8 1 2 29 +7
I. Rabb 31 12 11 4 1 3 1 2 4/8 0/0 4/5 3 8 34 +14
K. Simmons 26 11 1 3 0 0 3 2 5/9 0/0 1/1 0 1 15 -5
B. McLemore 26 3 1 0 0 1 1 3 1/7 0/4 1/1 0 1 4 -18
Bench
M. Chalmers
M. Henry
D. Davis
M. Conley
M. Gasol
C. Parsons
T. Evans
M. Teague
J. Green
A. Harrison
J. Martin
O. Johnson
B. Weber
W. Selden Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chalmers 17 11 0 3 0 0 1 0 4/8 1/4 2/3 0 0 16 +4
M. Henry 22 9 3 1 2 0 2 0 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 3 14 +3
D. Davis 27 8 9 0 1 1 0 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 6 19 -8
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Weber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 219 93 38 20 7 7 15 12 37/84 6/24 13/18 12 26 168 +2
NBA Scores