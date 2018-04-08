UTA
Jazz clinch playoff spot in crowded Western Conference

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 08, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Quin Snyder wasn't too concerned about the pressure of a win-and-in situation for his Utah Jazz.

''I'd rather have that pressure than the alternative,'' the coach said.

Now, he and the rest of the Jazz can rest easy.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points to help Utah clinch a playoff berth with a 112-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Utah is the fourth team in the crowded Western Conference to lock up a postseason spot, with five teams still in the running for the other four positions before the regular season ends Wednesday. It's Utah's second straight playoff appearance, even after star small forward Gordon Hayward left last offseason for a free agent deal with Boston.

''It's a great feeling to have that,'' Mitchell said. ''But at the same time, we got two more games left and want to stay where we're at.''

Mitchell also had nine rebounds and eight assists, and Joe Ingles had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting along with 10 assists. Jae Crowder added 18 points off the bench.

Josh Hart had 25 points for Los Angeles, which has lost six of eight. Julius Randle had 17 points and seven rebounds.

A basket by Royce O'Neale put Utah up 98-76 in the opening four minutes of the fourth quarter. The shot marked Utah's largest lead of the game.

Utah held Los Angeles to only 40 percent for the game, including 5 of 25 from 3-point range.

''They're long, clog the paint, close out great off of drives,'' the Lakers' Julius Randle said. ''They're tough.''

Mitchell threw a full-court pass to a streaking Ingles for a layup and a 66-56 lead with 5:44 remaining in the third. Utah led 82-67 when O'Neale made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to go in the quarter.

Tyler Ennis made a scoop shot that pulled Los Angeles within 32-30 during the second quarter, but Utah regained a 12-point lead with help from two 3-pointers by Crowder. The Lakers closed the half on 6-2 run and trailed by only six.

The Jazz started the game on a 7-0 run and extended the lead to 19-4 with Mitchell's 3-pointer in transition. Los Angeles answered with a 10-0 spurt and closed within four with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Beat the Lakers 117-110 on April 3. ... Five players scored in double figures. ... Derrick Favors had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Lakers: Three of the five starters did not make a field goal in the first half. ... Kyle Kuzma did not play due to a mild left ankle sprain.

ENNIS THE MENACE

Ennis had a career-high 22 points. He shot 9 of 18 from the field, made three steals and played 28 minutes off the bench.

''Basketball kind of rewards you when you come out and play hard,'' Ennis said. ''That's what I tried to do the whole game. Whether shots are going in or out, I just try to keep going.''

Ennis' previous high was 20 points.

TRICKY RICKY

Ricky Rubio played 18 minutes and had nine points, two assists and two steals for Utah. He was listed as questionable before the game due to hamstring soreness that forced him out of Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rubio didn't play in the second half, but Snyder said he was the key for Utah to start the game.

''I thought he stabilized us at the beginning of the game,'' Snyder said. ''I think his presence on the court was really important. His leadership is one of the reasons we're where we are.''

Rubio had 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the game on April 3 against the Lakers.

QUOTABLE

Mitchell, on the full-court pass he made to Ingles in the third quarter: ''That's just my baseball and soccer background coming back.''

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Golden State on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Houston on Tuesday.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
J. Randle
30 PF
27.0 Min. Per Game 27.0
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
43.8 Field Goal % 55.7
43.7 Three Point % 55.8
80.6 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:02
  Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  Traveling violation turnover on Royce O'Neale 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 0:38
  Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Travis Wear 0:47
  Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
+ 3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travis Wear 1:14
+ 3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 1:27
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 1:37
  Travis Wear missed jump shot 1:39
Team Stats
Points 112 97
Field Goals 42-83 (50.6%) 37-93 (39.8%)
3-Pointers 13-36 (36.1%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 55 53
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 38 32
Team 10 9
Assists 35 20
Steals 8 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
D. Mitchell SG 45
28 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST
T. Ennis PG 10
22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 47-33 30203230112
home team logo Lakers 34-46 2123233097
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 47-33 104.0 PPG 43 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Lakers 34-46 108.2 PPG 46.4 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.7 FG%
J. Hart SG 7.0 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.2 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 28 PTS 9 REB 8 AST
J. Hart SG 25 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
50.6 FG% 39.8
36.1 3PT FG% 20.0
68.2 FT% 81.8
