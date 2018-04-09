CHI
Crabbe's career-high 41 lifts Nets to 3rd straight win

  STATS AP
  Apr 09, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Allen Crabbe scored 20 of his career-high 41 points in the first quarter and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Monday night for their first three-game winning streak this season.

D'Angelo Russell had 21 points and 11 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points for the Nets, who had not won three straight since April 1-4, 2017.

Former Net Sean Kilpatrick was one of seven players for the Bulls to score in double figures, tallying 16 points. Cameron Payne had 15 for Chicago, which has lost its last three games.

Brooklyn hit 18 3-pointers in its first game since falling one shy of the NBA record with 24 in a rout of Chicago on Saturday.

Crabbe celebrated his 26th birthday by going 8 of 11 from deep Monday. He scored 14 straight points during his first quarter outburst and finished the first half with 29 points, including 6 of 6 from deep. The Nets led 62-55 at the break.

The Nets led by 11 points during the third quarter before the Bulls cut the lead to three on Kilpatrick's 3-pointer with five seconds left.

Chicago got within four points on Kilpatrick's basket with 4:14 left in the fourth quarter, forcing the Nets to call a timeout.

Russell then hit a jumper at the elbow over Kilpatrick to start 6-0 run capped by his driving layup with 1:36 to play. That extended the lead to 112-102.

TIP INS

Bulls: Lauri Markkanen made a pair of 3-pointers. The 20-year-old from Finland is two shy of tying Kirk Hinrich's franchise rookie record of 144 set during the 2003-04 season. ... David Nwaba had 11 points and 10 rebounds

Nets: Forwards Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) and Caris LeVert (right foot tendinitis) were held out. DeMarre Carroll was also a scratch due to a left hip strain.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Conclude the season at home Wednesday night against Detroit.

Nets: Close out their season at Boston on Wednesday night.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
B. Portis
5 PF
D. Russell
1 PG
25.5 Min. Per Game 25.5
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
47.2 Field Goal % 41.4
46.9 Three Point % 41.0
77.9 Free Throw % 74.0
  Defensive rebound by Milton Doyle 0:11
  Jerian Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
  Defensive rebound by David Nwaba 0:23
  Milton Doyle missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 0:45
  David Nwaba missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen 0:48
  Offensive rebound by David Nwaba 0:57
  Jerian Grant missed free throw 0:57
  Shooting foul on Allen Crabbe 0:57
+ 3 Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 0:56
+ 1 Allen Crabbe made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
Team Stats
Points 105 114
Field Goals 43-89 (48.3%) 41-82 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 18-42 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 14-15 (93.3%)
Total Rebounds 51 42
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 34 32
Team 7 4
Assists 26 32
Steals 7 8
Blocks 6 10
Turnovers 19 17
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
C. Payne PG 22
15 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
A. Crabbe SG 33
41 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 27-54 26292822105
home team logo Nets 28-53 29332428114
O/U 218.5, BKN -7.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 218.5, BKN -7.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 27-54 103.1 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Nets 28-53 106.6 PPG 44.5 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
S. Kilpatrick SG 13.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.4 APG 36.8 FG%
A. Crabbe SG 12.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.5 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Kilpatrick SG 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
A. Crabbe SG 41 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
48.3 FG% 50.0
42.9 3PT FG% 42.9
58.3 FT% 93.3
Bulls
Starters
C. Payne
J. Holiday
D. Nwaba
C. Felicio
L. Markkanen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Payne 24 15 3 6 2 0 3 3 6/10 3/5 0/0 0 3 29 -11
J. Holiday 21 13 4 4 0 0 0 2 5/12 2/7 1/1 0 4 25 -2
D. Nwaba 30 11 10 1 0 0 4 4 5/11 1/1 0/0 6 4 19 -4
C. Felicio 27 10 5 2 1 0 3 3 5/8 0/1 0/0 1 4 17 -13
L. Markkanen 25 10 6 2 2 1 1 0 3/14 2/5 2/4 2 4 22 -5
Starters
C. Payne
J. Holiday
D. Nwaba
C. Felicio
L. Markkanen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Payne 24 15 3 6 2 0 3 3 6/10 3/5 0/0 0 3 29 -11
J. Holiday 21 13 4 4 0 0 0 2 5/12 2/7 1/1 0 4 25 -2
D. Nwaba 30 11 10 1 0 0 4 4 5/11 1/1 0/0 6 4 19 -4
C. Felicio 27 10 5 2 1 0 3 3 5/8 0/1 0/0 1 4 17 -13
L. Markkanen 25 10 6 2 2 1 1 0 3/14 2/5 2/4 2 4 22 -5
Bench
S. Kilpatrick
B. Portis
R. Arcidiacono
J. Grant
O. Asik
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
Z. LaVine
N. Vonleh
J. Eddie
A. Blakeney
P. Zipser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Kilpatrick 26 16 3 1 2 1 1 0 6/13 2/4 2/4 0 3 23 -7
B. Portis 22 14 7 2 0 2 3 1 7/9 0/0 0/0 1 6 24 +2
R. Arcidiacono 23 9 2 4 0 0 0 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 2 19 +2
J. Grant 23 7 2 4 0 1 3 2 2/7 1/3 2/3 0 2 15 -6
O. Asik 14 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -1
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 105 44 26 7 6 19 17 43/89 12/28 7/12 10 34 195 -45
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
D. Russell
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 33 41 5 4 1 1 1 2 12/15 8/11 9/9 0 5 55 +14
D. Russell 35 21 6 11 2 0 5 2 9/21 3/12 0/0 0 6 46 +16
S. Dinwiddie 35 20 3 7 0 0 4 1 6/13 3/9 5/6 0 3 33 0
J. Allen 28 8 5 0 1 4 2 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 5 16 +3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 31 4 6 4 1 2 4 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 6 17 +8
Starters
A. Crabbe
D. Russell
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 33 41 5 4 1 1 1 2 12/15 8/11 9/9 0 5 55 +14
D. Russell 35 21 6 11 2 0 5 2 9/21 3/12 0/0 0 6 46 +16
S. Dinwiddie 35 20 3 7 0 0 4 1 6/13 3/9 5/6 0 3 33 0
J. Allen 28 8 5 0 1 4 2 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 5 16 +3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 31 4 6 4 1 2 4 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 6 17 +8
Bench
M. Doyle
D. Cunningham
Q. Acy
N. Stauskas
D. Carroll
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
C. LeVert
J. Harris
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Doyle 16 8 3 0 0 1 0 4 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 2 12 -9
D. Cunningham 20 5 5 2 1 1 1 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 3 2 15 +6
Q. Acy 19 5 4 0 2 0 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 3 11 +2
N. Stauskas 19 2 1 4 0 1 0 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 0 12 +5
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 114 38 32 8 10 17 15 41/82 18/42 14/15 6 32 217 +45
NBA Scores