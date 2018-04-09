ORL
Bucks close out Bradley Center with 102-86 win over Magic

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 09, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Eric Bledsoe replaced the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Milwaukee Bucks' all-purpose threat and ran circles around the Orlando Magic.

Coach Joe Prunty was just as impressed with the contributions from his quick point guard that didn't make the stat sheet.

Bledsoe had his fourth career triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 102-86 win on Monday night in the final regular-season game at the Bradley Center.

''For as good as he was statistically tonight, there are things you don't see on the stat sheet and that ability to get on the ball and defense,'' Prunty said, ''and that's critical for us.''

Shabazz Muhammad added season-high 22 points and helped spark a 20-6 run in the third quarter for the Bucks, who leapfrogged Miami for sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Heat lost to Oklahoma City on Monday.

A win on Wednesday night on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers would clinch the sixth seed for Milwaukee.

''We put ourselves in a position to where we're in a pretty position to determine where you want to be if that's what you want to do,'' center John Henson said. ''But we want to be the highest seed possible, so that's the goal.''

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Bismack Biyombo had 14 points.

The Magic fell to 24-57 but had reason to be confident after beating the Bucks 126-117 in their last meeting on March 14. Orlando was 18 of 34 from 3-point range that night to withstand a 38-point outburst by Antetokounmpo.

The shooting touch was missing Monday, when Orlando was just 5 of 24 from behind the arc.

The Magic couldn't make up for the misses on the defensive end, especially in the third quarter.

''It's been the case all season. Our defense has never been consistent enough,'' coach Frank Vogel said.

Milwaukee won its second straight game without Antetokounmpo, who is resting a sore right ankle. Both victories came against 50-loss teams.

They got a huge lift on Monday from Bledsoe, with help from Muhammad and Jason Terry off the bench. They helped push the Bucks on the 20-6 run over the final 5:27 of the third to build a 74-67 lead.

''We stopped getting stops. We were defending really well up until that point,'' Magic forward Aaron Gordon said.

Terry, the savvy veteran guard, immediately gave the Bucks a spark by forcing a turnover on the inbounds play after Bledsoe's two foul shots. Muhammad gave the Bucks a presence off the dribble to help make up for the absence of the free-wheeling Antetokounmpo.

''Shabazz played a (great) game all night long, played in attack mode ... got to his strengths in the paint,'' forward Khris Middleton said.

The Bucks led comfortably the rest of the way to close out the regular season at the Bradley Center. A new arena is scheduled to open in the fall on an adjacent lot in downtown Milwaukee.

TIP INS

Magic: Asked for his memories at the Bradley Center, Vogel recalled a time when then-Celtics coach Rick Pitino got into an argument with guard Dee Brown off the court while Vogel was Boston's video coordinator. ''Not a ... fight but just a (verbal) flare-up,'' Vogel said.

Bucks: G Malcolm Brogdon (left quad) returned following a 30-game absence. The 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year scored two and played 13 minutes, all in the first half.

AT THE HALF

A game that had the feel of a Milwaukee blowout turned tight after a cold-shooting second quarter for the Bucks. They missed their first 12 shots in the period, with a Bledsoe-to-Middleton layup finally ending the scoreless streak with 5:07 left.

The pace picked up again once facilitators Bledsoe and Middleton (18 points) re-entered the game, with Milwaukee taking a 45-42 lead at halftime.

STAT LINES

Vucevic added 10 rebounds to pick up his 29th double-double of the season. ... Biyombo was 6 of 7 from the field. ... The Bucks with a regular season record of 668-536 in their 30 seasons at the Bradley Center.

QUOTABLE

''Complacency. I think that is kind of what happens to a young team with early wins.'' - Gordon, on Orlando's struggles after starting 8-4 this season.

UP NEXT

Magic: Wrap up the season by hosting the Wizards on Wednesday.

Bucks: Finish the regular season with a trip to face the 76ers.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
A. Gordon
00 PF
K. Middleton
22 SF
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
43.3 Field Goal % 46.8
43.3 Three Point % 46.7
69.8 Free Throw % 88.4
+ 1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson 0:17
  Team rebound 0:23
  Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 2 D.J. Wilson made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Jennings 0:39
+ 1 Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:51
+ 1 Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws 0:51
  Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Khem Birch 1:05
  D.J. Wilson missed dunk 1:06
Team Stats
Points 86 102
Field Goals 34-82 (41.5%) 39-91 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 51 59
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 38 44
Team 8 3
Assists 24 26
Steals 8 13
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 19 16
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 1 0
N. Vucevic C 9
17 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
E. Bledsoe PG 6
20 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 24-57 2121251986
home team logo Bucks 44-37 31142928102
O/U 211.5, MIL -10.0
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
O/U 211.5, MIL -10.0
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 24-57 103.4 PPG 41.6 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Bucks 44-37 106.6 PPG 39.8 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 16.7 PPG 9.3 RPG 3.4 APG 47.7 FG%
S. Muhammad SG 7.2 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.7 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 17 PTS 10 REB 7 AST
S. Muhammad SG 22 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
41.5 FG% 42.9
20.8 3PT FG% 34.6
65.0 FT% 83.3
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
M. Hezonja
A. Gordon
W. Iwundu
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 29 17 10 7 0 3 3 4 8/17 0/0 1/1 1 9 41 -5
M. Hezonja 30 12 5 0 1 0 1 1 5/12 0/6 2/2 1 4 17 -16
A. Gordon 31 12 4 2 2 0 6 1 5/14 1/5 1/2 0 4 16 -18
W. Iwundu 29 8 3 1 1 0 0 0 3/5 1/2 1/2 0 3 14 -2
D. Augustin 29 7 1 9 1 0 7 2 2/6 2/4 1/2 0 1 20 -7
Bench
B. Biyombo
K. Birch
S. Mack
R. Purvis
J. Artis
A. Afflalo
M. Speights
E. Fournier
T. Ross
J. Simmons
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Biyombo 16 14 6 0 0 1 1 2 6/7 0/0 2/3 2 4 20 -13
K. Birch 16 10 9 0 2 0 0 0 3/4 0/0 4/6 1 8 21 +2
S. Mack 19 6 2 3 1 0 1 2 2/7 1/4 1/2 0 2 14 -16
R. Purvis 18 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -7
J. Artis 19 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 +2
A. Afflalo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Speights - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Fournier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 86 43 24 8 4 19 14 34/82 5/24 13/20 5 38 170 -80
Bucks
Starters
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
J. Parker
T. Snell
J. Henson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Bledsoe 34 20 12 11 3 0 3 2 7/17 2/6 4/4 2 10 54 +20
K. Middleton 36 18 7 6 3 1 4 3 7/16 1/4 3/3 0 7 37 +27
J. Parker 28 16 9 0 2 0 5 2 7/13 2/4 0/0 4 5 22 -5
T. Snell 25 9 2 1 2 1 1 2 3/10 2/7 1/2 0 2 15 -6
J. Henson 25 6 5 5 2 0 0 2 3/8 0/0 0/2 2 3 23 +4
Bench
S. Muhammad
T. Zeller
B. Jennings
M. Brogdon
D. Wilson
J. Terry
S. Brown
T. Maker
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Dellavedova
X. Munford
M. Plumlee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Muhammad 23 22 8 0 0 0 0 3 7/14 1/2 7/7 1 7 30 +11
T. Zeller 20 4 5 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 3 8 +14
B. Jennings 13 3 4 2 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 10 -4
M. Brogdon 13 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 +9
D. Wilson 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 -2
J. Terry 11 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 +16
S. Brown 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
T. Maker 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
G. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 102 56 26 13 2 16 18 39/91 9/26 15/18 12 44 209 +80
NBA Scores