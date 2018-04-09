TOR
Raptors hold off Pistons 108-98

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 09, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 108-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Detroit was without injured stars Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin for its home finale, but the Pistons still led by 17 in the first half. The margin was only three, however, at halftime, and Detroit managed only 38 points over the final two quarters.

Detroit is out of playoff contention, and Toronto had already wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors played without Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka.

Although the result meant little and several key players were out, it was a tight, entertaining game for three quarters. The Raptors led 85-80 at the end of the third before breaking the game open.

Toronto led 100-81 in the fourth before a 14-2 run by Detroit. Pistons rookie Luke Kennard took a 3-pointer that would have cut the deficit to four, but it rattled out.

Valanciunas didn't play at all in the fourth, but he'd done plenty already. He finished 11 of 13 from the field and made his only attempt from beyond the arc.

HELD OUT

In addition to Drummond (sore Achilles tendon) and Griffin (right ankle contusion), the Pistons were also without Reggie Bullock (left knee swelling).

VanVleet was out with lower back tightness, and Ibaka had the night off to rest for Toronto.

TIP-INS

Raptors: DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points. ... Toronto outscored Detroit 60-38 in the paint.

Pistons: Kennard led Detroit with 20 points and Reggie Jackson scored 16 with nine assists. Langston Galloway had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
A. Drummond
0 C
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
16.0 Reb. Per Game 16.0
45.8 Field Goal % 52.9
45.7 Three Point % 52.9
82.5 Free Throw % 60.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 0:25
  Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 2 Lorenzo Brown made jump shot 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 1:02
  Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
  Traveling violation turnover on Pascal Siakam 1:20
+ 1 Langston Galloway made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:22
+ 1 Langston Galloway made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:22
+ 1 Langston Galloway made 1st of 3 free throws 1:22
  Shooting foul on Lorenzo Brown 1:22
Team Stats
Points 108 98
Field Goals 46-87 (52.9%) 35-78 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 12-39 (30.8%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 52 38
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 40 29
Team 4 5
Assists 27 22
Steals 3 7
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 9 3
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 0 0
K. Lowry PG 7
11 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
R. Jackson PG 1
16 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 59-22 32252823108
home team logo Pistons 38-43 3228201898
O/U 210.0, DET +6.0
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 59-22 111.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Pistons 38-43 103.7 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
J. Valanciunas C 12.6 PPG 8.6 RPG 1.1 APG 56.2 FG%
L. Kennard SG 7.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.6 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Valanciunas C 25 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
L. Kennard SG 20 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
52.9 FG% 44.9
30.8 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 76.0
Raptors
Starters
J. Valanciunas
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
P. Siakam
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Valanciunas 25 25 9 0 0 0 1 2 11/13 1/1 2/2 3 6 33 +21
D. DeRozan 28 16 3 7 0 0 1 2 6/12 2/5 2/2 1 2 32 +14
K. Lowry 26 11 6 9 0 1 2 3 4/8 3/7 0/0 0 6 34 +19
P. Siakam 29 10 6 2 1 0 1 3 4/6 2/3 0/0 0 6 20 +24
O. Anunoby 19 8 4 0 0 2 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 4 13 +6
Bench
J. Poeltl
L. Brown
C. Miles
D. Wright
N. Powell
A. McKinnie
S. Ibaka
L. Nogueira
M. Richardson
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Poeltl 22 12 7 0 0 1 0 0 6/8 0/0 0/0 2 5 20 -11
L. Brown 24 11 5 1 1 0 1 2 5/9 1/4 0/0 1 4 18 +4
C. Miles 18 7 3 3 0 0 1 2 3/10 1/7 0/0 0 3 15 0
D. Wright 21 4 3 2 1 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 3 12 -9
N. Powell 19 2 1 3 0 1 1 1 1/8 0/6 0/0 0 1 9 -7
A. McKinnie 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -11
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nogueira - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 108 48 27 3 5 9 17 46/87 12/39 4/4 8 40 209 +50
Pistons
Starters
L. Kennard
R. Jackson
A. Tolliver
E. Moreland
S. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kennard 34 20 7 2 1 0 1 0 7/13 3/6 3/4 0 7 31 -8
R. Jackson 33 16 3 9 1 0 0 2 7/18 0/3 2/2 1 2 38 -13
A. Tolliver 41 13 4 3 0 1 0 1 4/8 3/7 2/3 1 3 24 -8
E. Moreland 32 11 7 1 2 1 0 3 5/6 0/0 1/3 2 5 23 +7
S. Johnson 28 5 1 2 1 0 0 1 2/10 0/4 1/2 0 1 11 -21
Bench
I. Smith
H. Ellenson
L. Galloway
J. Ennis III
J. Leuer
B. Griffin
D. Buycks
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
K. Felder
R. Hearn
J. Nelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Smith 14 15 1 2 0 0 1 1 7/8 1/1 0/0 0 1 19 +3
H. Ellenson 22 12 4 1 1 0 0 2 2/8 1/4 7/8 0 4 19 -19
L. Galloway 19 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 1/6 1/4 3/3 0 4 12 +4
J. Ennis III 13 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 4 +5
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Buycks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Drummond - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 98 33 22 7 2 3 11 35/78 9/30 19/25 4 29 181 -50
NBA Scores