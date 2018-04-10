PHO
Suns top Mavs 124-97 as reserves rule for lottery teams

  • Apr 10, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Alec Peters missed his last four shots after the Phoenix rookie had more than quadrupled his career high, at one point turning toward Dallas coach Rick Carlisle and saying, ''I'm tired.''

It will be a night to remember anyway in a forgettable season for both teams.

Peters scored 36 points, 28 more than his previous best, and the Suns beat the Mavericks 124-97 on Tuesday night in a reserve-filled finale for teams headed to the lottery.

''I looked over at coach Carlisle and he was looking at me wide-eyed and I'm like, I'm exhausted right now,'' said Peters, who bounced back and forth from the G League most of the season. ''I know I missed a layup at the end. I'm not going to fret over it too much. Cool night for sure.''

The Mavericks (24-58) entered the game tied for the third-worst record in the NBA and stayed that way while sitting eight players. That included star Dirk Nowitzki, whose 20th season ended last week when he had ankle surgery.

Atlanta finished with the same record after losing at home to Philadelphia 121-113. Orlando can join the Mavericks and Hawks with a loss at home to Washington on Wednesday.

Phoenix (21-61), which had already clinched the worst record and best lottery odds for the No. 1 pick in the draft in June, also didn't dress eight players. The Suns won for the second time in 19 games to wrap up their third straight season with at least 58 losses.

Johnathan Motley led Dallas with 21 points.

Peters, who had 46 points total in 19 previous games, was 8 of 13 from 3-point range. The Suns shot 76 percent in the second half while outscoring the Mavericks 80-43. It matched the most points the Mavericks have given up in a half.

''We had trouble stopping Larry Bird, dressed up as Alec Peters,'' Carlisle said.

TIP-INS

Suns: The four players not already listed as out who sat were Devin Booker (right hand sprain), Troy Daniels (left ankle sprain), T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation) and Marquese Chriss (lower back/leg pain). ... Rookie Shaquille Harrison had his first NBA double-double with career highs of 18 points and 10 assists.

Mavericks: The two players not already listed as out who didn't play were Doug McDermott (left elbow contusion) and rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee soreness). Leading scorer Harrison Barnes was listed as rest.

DIRK FOR 21

Nowitzki revealed that he spent all season dealing with bone spurs in his left ankle that finally resulted in surgery last week. The German star has maintained that he planned to return next season, which would make him the first to play 21 seasons with the same franchise.

The timing of the surgery was designed to give Nowitzki plenty of time to recover for his offseason regimen. He said he would spend about three weeks in the walking boot he wore in his meeting with reporters before the game.

''I didn't miss a lot of games this year,'' said Nowitzki, who played 77 games, a record for a player in his 20th season. ''I felt fine most of the time. I always said all year that I want to fulfill that two-year contract if possible. I saw nothing this year that was going to stop it.''

UP NEXT

Suns: C Tyson Chandler could be attractive in an offseason trade with one year left on a contract that averages $13 million per season. He was a key piece of the Dallas championship in 2011, and returned in a trade with the New York Knicks three years later with one year left on a four-year contract. Chandler signed with the Suns when the Mavericks tried hard to lure DeAndre Jordan away from the Clippers. After initially agreeing to sign with Dallas, Jordan changed his mind and stayed in LA.

Mavericks: They seem committed to keeping Barnes, who has two years left on a $94 million, four-year max deal he signed two years ago. The most likely piece in a trade would be G Wesley Matthews, who is going into the final year of a $70 million, four-year deal that got richer when Jordan backed out on the Mavs. While Matthews returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon much quicker than usual in his first season and was durable thereafter, he hasn't been the difference-making scorer Dallas needs.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
E. Payton
2 PG
Y. Ferrell
11 PG
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
49.3 Field Goal % 42.6
49.3 Three Point % 42.7
64.9 Free Throw % 79.6
+ 2 Jalen Jones made layup, assist by Kyle Collinsworth 0:23
  8-second violation turnover 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley 0:35
  Aaron Harrison missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
+ 1 Aaron Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Shooting foul on Dragan Bender 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Collinsworth 0:41
  Alec Peters missed layup 0:43
  Team rebound 0:48
  Alec Peters missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:49
  Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender 0:57
Team Stats
Points 124 97
Field Goals 48-76 (63.2%) 37-96 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 13-26 (50.0%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 52 48
Offensive 5 18
Defensive 40 22
Team 7 8
Assists 35 20
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
A. Peters PF 25
36 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
K. Collinsworth PG 8
10 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 21-61 29153941124
home team logo Mavericks 24-58 2628222197
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
away team logo Suns 21-61 103.7 PPG 44.1 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Mavericks 24-58 102.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
A. Peters PF 2.4 PPG 1.5 RPG 0.5 APG 29.6 FG%
J. Motley PF 7.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.6 APG 55.4 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Peters PF 36 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
J. Motley PF 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
63.2 FG% 38.5
50.0 3PT FG% 24.2
71.4 FT% 68.2
Starters
A. Len
S. Harrison
D. House
D. Bender
D. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 26 18 5 6 0 1 2 2 8/10 0/0 2/4 1 4 34 +3
S. Harrison 35 18 4 10 2 0 4 3 8/11 0/2 2/3 1 3 40 +38
D. House 39 16 8 3 0 0 1 1 7/12 1/3 1/2 1 7 29 +30
D. Bender 37 15 13 2 0 2 2 3 5/6 3/4 2/3 1 12 32 +32
D. Reed 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -9
Bench
A. Peters
T. Ulis
J. Dudley
B. Knight
T. Daniels
E. Payton
T. Warren
D. Booker
M. Chriss
A. Williams
J. Jackson
T. Chandler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Peters 28 36 9 2 1 0 1 1 12/20 8/13 4/4 1 8 49 +20
T. Ulis 28 14 0 8 2 1 2 1 5/10 1/3 3/3 0 0 31 +2
J. Dudley 31 5 5 4 1 1 1 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 5 19 +19
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 124 45 35 6 5 14 16 48/76 13/26 15/21 5 40 236 +135
Starters
J. Motley
A. Harrison
D. Finney-Smith
K. Collinsworth
D. Powell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Motley 28 21 6 1 0 0 3 4 9/19 0/2 3/4 4 2 26 -9
A. Harrison 48 16 4 1 2 0 0 4 5/18 2/9 4/6 2 2 24 -27
D. Finney-Smith 40 14 7 4 1 0 2 3 6/17 1/7 1/2 2 5 28 -24
K. Collinsworth 44 10 11 8 1 0 2 2 4/13 0/2 2/4 3 8 36 -25
D. Powell 21 8 5 3 2 0 0 1 3/6 0/1 2/2 3 2 21 -17
Bench
J. Jones
M. Kleber
Y. Ferrell
J. Barea
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
D. Nowitzki
N. Noel
S. Curry
D. McDermott
S. Mejri
D. Smith Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jones 34 15 5 2 2 0 2 5 5/13 2/6 3/4 4 1 24 -31
M. Kleber 14 10 2 1 0 1 0 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 2 15 +1
Y. Ferrell 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -3
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 97 40 20 8 1 9 19 37/96 8/33 15/22 18 22 177 -135
