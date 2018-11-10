PHO
Davis, Randle double-doubles leads Pelicans past Suns 119-99

  • Nov 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 119-99 on Saturday night.

Davis led four Pelicans in double figures. New Orleans never trailed in winning its second straight game after a six-game losing streak.

Julius Randle also had a double-double, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 19 points and E'Twaun Moore had 17.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 25 points, Deandre Ayton scored 20 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Devin Booker scored 12 points.

It was the first time in 10 games that New Orleans had a victory by a margin of 10 or more points.

The Pelicans dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Suns, 53-37.

The Pelicans scored the first seven points of the game and maintained a comfortable margin for the most part, but couldn't put away the Suns until midway through the fourth quarter.

New Orleans, which led 61-53 at halftime, scored its first seven points of the third quarter on free throws and increased its lead to 72-58.

The Pelicans led by as many as 18 during the third quarter, but saw the lead shrink to 91-82 after three quarters.

New Orleans began the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run for a 100-84 lead. It continued to extend the lead, even after coach Alvin Gentry took out his starters.

The Pelicans took advantage of free throw opportunities in the first quarter, as well. They led 33-26 after the opening period as Davis scored 10 points, despite making just one field goal. He made all eight of his foul shots.

New Orleans led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter but Phoenix scored the final five points of the period to trim the lead to 61-53 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix has won just one game since defeating Dallas 121-100 in the season opener Oct. 17. . F T.J. Warren, who has come off the bench for most of the season, started for the second consecutive game. He started against Boston on Thursday and scored a season-high 29 points in a 116-109 overtime loss. . Devin Booker beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from beyond midcourt.

Pelicans: F Nikola Mirotic and G Elfrid Payton missed the game because of sprained right ankles. Mirotic missed his first game and Payton missed his seventh straight. ... New Orleans scored 33 points in the first quarter, the seventh time in 12 games this season that it has scored at least 30 points in the opening quarter.

RANDLE'S ROLE

F Julius Randle is usually the leader of the Pelicans bench, but he has been thrust into the starting lineup several times. He started three times in place of injured Anthony Davis during a recent five-game road trip. He returned to the bench when Davis returned two games ago, but he was back in the starting lineup Saturday in place of injured Nikola Mirotic. Randle had 22 points and 16 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Suns: Phoenix visits Oklahoma City on Monday.

Pelicans: New Orleans visits Toronto on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
A. Davis
23 PF
37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
44.4 Field Goal % 46.3
45.1 Three Point % 46.6
84.2 Free Throw % 75.6
+ 2 Elie Okobo made dunk, assist by T.J. Warren 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo 0:36
  Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
  Bad pass turnover on Frank Jackson, stolen by Elie Okobo 0:43
+ 2 Elie Okobo made layup 1:04
+ 3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 1:19
+ 1 Elie Okobo made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:29
+ 1 Elie Okobo made 1st of 2 free throws 1:29
  Shooting foul on Tim Frazier 1:29
  Personal foul on Frank Jackson 1:41
+ 1 E'Twaun Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 1:47
Team Stats
Points 99 119
Field Goals 35-86 (40.7%) 42-86 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 10-36 (27.8%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 19-20 (95.0%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 41 60
Offensive 10 16
Defensive 27 38
Team 4 6
Assists 16 28
Steals 10 7
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 27 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Warren SF 12
25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
26 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 2-10 2627291799
home team logo Pelicans 6-6 33283028119
O/U 228, NO -8.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
O/U 228, NO -8.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 2-10 101.4 PPG 42.2 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Pelicans 6-6 117.5 PPG 47.1 RPG 26.7 APG
Key Players
T. Warren SF 15.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.3 APG 47.9 FG%
A. Davis PF 24.4 PPG 12.0 RPG 4.6 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Warren SF 25 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
A. Davis PF 26 PTS 13 REB 6 AST
40.7 FG% 48.8
27.8 3PT FG% 44.0
95.0 FT% 82.8
Bench
J. Jackson
E. Okobo
M. Bridges
J. Crawford
R. Holmes
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 19 9 5 0 1 1 2 2 4/11 1/3 0/0 1 4 14 -6
E. Okobo 10 8 2 0 2 1 0 0 2/6 0/2 4/4 0 2 13 0
M. Bridges 18 7 0 0 1 0 2 3 3/8 1/5 0/0 0 0 6 -3
J. Crawford 12 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 4 -6
R. Holmes 17 2 4 0 0 1 0 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 3 7 -4
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 99 37 16 10 7 14 27 35/86 10/36 19/20 10 27 171 -100
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Randle
J. Holiday
E. Moore
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 36 26 13 6 1 2 1 2 7/18 0/2 12/12 4 9 53 +26
J. Randle 37 22 15 3 0 2 5 1 9/19 1/4 3/4 7 8 40 +25
J. Holiday 36 19 6 9 3 1 6 2 7/16 3/7 2/4 2 4 41 +16
E. Moore 27 17 2 2 0 1 0 0 7/10 1/2 2/3 1 1 24 +27
W. Johnson 27 9 1 1 1 0 0 3 3/4 1/1 2/2 0 1 13 +3
Bench
D. Miller
I. Clark
C. Diallo
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
K. Williams
T. Frazier
N. Mirotic
S. Hill
E. Payton
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Miller 21 9 0 1 2 0 0 4 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 0 13 +8
I. Clark 15 7 4 2 0 0 2 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 4 13 +5
C. Diallo 17 7 10 1 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 2 8 19 -6
F. Jackson 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 2 -3
J. Okafor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
K. Williams 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 -2
T. Frazier 11 0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 +4
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 119 54 28 7 7 18 18 42/86 11/25 24/29 16 38 225 +100
