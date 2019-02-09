WAS
Wizards beat Bulls 134-125 in 1st meeting since trade

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 09, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Bradley Beal scored 31 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 134-125 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since they swapped three forwards in a multiplayer trade.

The Wizards got Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a protected 2023 second-round pick from the Bulls on Wednesday for Otto Porter Jr. Parker scored 20 points and Portis had 10 points and 12 rebounds against their former team, helping Washington to a 64-38 advantage in bench points.

Parker and Portis hugged after they were pulled from the game in the final minute.

Washington shot 58 percent (55 for 95) from the field and placed seven players in double figures in the opener of a four-game road trip. Chassan Randle also scored 20 points, and Trevor Ariza finished with 19.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points for Chicago, which kicked off a three-game homestand with its seventh loss in nine games. Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Porter finished with 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

The Bulls trailed by 17 early in the second half, but Ryan Arcidiacono made two foul shots to trim Washington's lead to 108-102 with 10:57 left in the fourth. But the Wizards responded with a 12-2 run.

Parker opened the sequence with a driving dunk and Randle made a 3-pointer to make it 120-104 with 6:10 remaining.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Jeff Green departed in the first half with left hip tightness.

Bulls: C Robin Lopez was assessed a flagrant foul for pushing Thomas Bryant while going for a rebound with 8.2 seconds left in the first half.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. They split their first two matchups of the season.

Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Monday night. The Bucks have won the last four games in the series.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
47.3 Field Goal % 46.1
47.0 Three Point % 45.6
80.1 Free Throw % 85.5
+ 2 Brandon Sampson made driving layup, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Sampson 0:20
+ 1 Cristiano Felicio made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
  CHI team rebound 0:42
  Cristiano Felicio missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Personal foul on Bobby Portis 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio 0:42
  Jabari Parker missed driving layup, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 0:43
+ 2 Brandon Sampson made driving layup, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 1:04
+ 2 Chasson Randle made driving layup, assist by Bobby Portis 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Chasson Randle 1:31
Team Stats
Points 134 125
Field Goals 55-95 (57.9%) 49-97 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 45 52
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 33 31
Team 6 7
Assists 38 28
Steals 6 7
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
31 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
26 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 24-32 34423028134
home team logo Bulls 13-43 32293529125
CHI +2.5, O/U 226
United Center Chicago, IL
CHI +2.5, O/U 226
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 24-32 113.5 PPG 40.9 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 13-43 102.5 PPG 41.9 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 24.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.2 APG 47.0 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 23.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.2 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 31 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
Z. LaVine PG 26 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
57.9 FG% 50.5
44.4 3PT FG% 25.0
85.7 FT% 75.0
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 31 2 4 13/21 1/3 4/4 2 34 4 0 2 0 2 +4 43
T. Ariza 19 4 4 8/12 3/7 0/0 1 30 1 0 0 1 3 +7 32
T. Bryant 13 2 3 5/8 1/2 2/2 3 16 0 1 1 1 1 -5 21
T. Satoransky 7 7 11 3/8 0/0 1/1 5 28 0 0 2 3 4 +7 34
J. Green 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 +9 7
Bench
J. Parker
C. Randle
W. Johnson
B. Portis
J. Jenkins
J. McRae
J. Wall
S. Dekker
D. Robinson
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 20 5 6 9/15 0/3 2/2 0 34 1 2 4 0 5 +5 36
C. Randle 20 3 1 8/10 4/5 0/0 4 25 0 0 1 0 3 +10 24
W. Johnson 14 1 1 5/6 3/4 1/2 2 19 0 1 0 0 1 +11 18
B. Portis 10 12 4 4/11 0/2 2/3 4 29 0 2 2 1 11 +8 30
J. Jenkins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
J. McRae 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2 -5 3
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 39 38 55/95 12/27 12/14 23 235 6 6 13 6 33 +45 248
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
R. Lopez
O. Porter Jr.
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 26 4 6 11/17 0/3 4/5 1 35 1 0 3 1 3 -12 40
L. Markkanen 20 11 4 9/17 1/6 1/2 2 31 0 0 1 3 8 -9 38
R. Lopez 18 3 0 7/10 0/0 4/5 4 18 0 2 0 1 2 +3 23
O. Porter Jr. 17 2 2 6/15 2/5 3/5 1 34 2 1 1 1 1 -9 25
K. Dunn 6 4 8 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 32 3 0 4 1 3 -10 25
Bench
W. Selden Jr.
B. Sampson
C. Felicio
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
A. Blakeney
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Selden Jr. 17 4 1 5/13 1/3 6/6 1 25 1 0 0 2 2 -10 24
B. Sampson 7 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +6 8
C. Felicio 5 5 1 2/2 0/0 1/3 1 11 0 1 0 4 1 -1 13
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 5 6 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 17 0 1 2 1 5 0 12
R. Arcidiacono 4 2 3 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 2 +1 12
S. Harrison 0 3 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 3 -4 7
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 45 28 49/97 6/24 21/28 16 235 7 5 11 14 31 -45 227
NBA Scores