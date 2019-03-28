WAS
Booker scores 50 in back-to-back games but Suns lose again

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 28, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker became the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 50-point games, but his latest scoring binge was wasted once again by the last-place Phoenix Suns in a 124-121 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Thomas Bryant's layup and free throw with 2.8 seconds left put Washington ahead for good in a back-and-forth game. Bryant caught Bradley Beal's pass off a baseline drive and dropped in the winning bucket. Phoenix had one more chance to tie, but Troy Daniels missed a 3-pointer from the corner just before the final buzzer.

The 22-year-old Booker finished with 50 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns, with the worst record in the Western Conference at 17-59, dropped their fifth straight. Booker scored 59 points in a 125-92 loss Monday night at Utah.

It was the first time a Phoenix player reached 50 in back-to-back games. Tom Chambers had been the only member of the Suns to score even 40 in successive games.

Beal and Jabari Parker had 28 points apiece for the Wizards. Bryant added 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
47.6 Field Goal % 46.2
47.6 Three Point % 45.6
81.1 Free Throw % 86.3
  Troy Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Shooting foul on Richaun Holmes 0:02
+ 2 Thomas Bryant made alley-oop shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0:02
+ 3 Jamal Crawford made 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0:28
  Full timeout called 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Devin Booker 1:06
  Bradley Beal missed driving layup 1:08
+ 2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Jamal Crawford 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Crawford 1:32
+ 1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:05
Team Stats
Points 124 121
Field Goals 43-90 (47.8%) 43-87 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 29-43 (67.4%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 62 48
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 37 37
Team 10 0
Assists 18 22
Steals 10 9
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 20 28
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Parker PF 12
28 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
50 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 31-45 27323035124
home team logo Suns 17-59 30293131121
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 31-45 114.1 PPG 41.9 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Suns 17-59 106.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Parker PF 14.7 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.9 APG 53.4 FG%
D. Booker SG 26.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.7 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Parker PF 28 PTS 15 REB 3 AST
D. Booker SG 50 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
47.8 FG% 49.4
36.0 3PT FG% 37.8
67.4 FT% 80.8
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
B. Portis
T. Brown Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 28 2 4 11/22 5/10 1/4 2 36 1 1 2 0 2 +13 38
T. Bryant 18 19 3 7/16 2/4 2/6 4 39 1 1 1 4 15 +14 44
T. Satoransky 16 1 2 3/5 0/1 10/12 2 38 3 0 3 1 0 +7 21
B. Portis 6 9 2 2/8 0/1 2/2 1 22 1 0 1 3 6 -7 19
T. Brown Jr. 2 3 2 1/5 0/1 0/3 3 22 1 0 2 1 2 +1 8
Total 124 52 18 43/90 9/25 29/43 20 235 10 3 10 15 37 +15 215
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Ayton
D. Bender
M. Bridges
D. Melton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 50 10 4 19/29 3/9 9/10 3 36 1 1 5 2 8 +8 65
D. Ayton 14 10 1 6/13 0/0 2/3 4 26 0 2 2 2 8 -14 26
D. Bender 12 6 0 4/6 3/5 1/2 4 30 1 2 3 1 5 -9 18
M. Bridges 4 4 5 1/6 0/3 2/2 2 34 2 0 1 1 3 -12 19
D. Melton 4 2 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 21 2 0 2 0 2 -4 14
Total 121 48 22 43/87 14/37 21/26 28 235 9 7 15 11 37 -15 214
