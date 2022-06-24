The 2022 NBA Draft is here, but its mysteries have not been solved yet. The mock drafts are submitted, some consensuses have been formed and the fan overreactions already are starting.

Who ends up being the best of our expected top three, Paolo, Chet or Jabari? How will Jaden Ivey handles lead guard duties if asked? Will AJ Griffin can find his best form again. Can Keegan Murray score in the NBA like he did in college? What about defend?

We won't find the answers to those questions tonight, but CBS Sports NBA Draft analysts Gary Parrish and Kyle Boone are here to grade the values that teams extract from their picks as the night goes on. Follow along here and watch our NBA Draft coverage for free all night on CBS Sports HQ here and in the video player on this page.

2022 NBA Draft First Round

Grades by Gary Parrish

1. Orlando Magic: PF Paolo Banchero, Duke

Even though I would have taken Chet Holmgren, I can't say it's wrong to take Banchero. I think he's going to be the most impactful player right from the jump and the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. This is sensible, if surprising. He's a big, strong and skilled forward who could be an incredible building block in Orlando. Grade: A

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

The concerns about Holmgren's slight frame are legitimate -- but he's such a unique prospect with incredible potential that he's the right pick here. This 7-foot rim-protector who can also bounce it like a guard and reliably make 3-pointers. He has the highest ceiling in this draft and, for that reason, should go no lower than here. Grade: A+

3. Houston Rockets: PF Jabari Smith, Auburn

For much of the draft process, Smith was assumed to be the No. 1 overall pick. And in a class with three high-level big men prospects, Smith became an easy pick when he slipped to third overall. Smith still needs to develop in lots of ways but is already a great shooter and switchable defender who plays with undeniable energy and fits nicely with Jalen Green. Grade: A+

4. Sacramento Kings: PF Keegan Murray, Iowa

I like Murray, but it's not what I would have done. I would have taken Jaden Ivey. But he made it crystal clear he didn't want to be there. I don't think that is enough to explain not taking him, but I do understand where the Kings were going with this move. Murray was a tremendous player this season -- the second-best college basketball player in the country. Grade: B

5. Detroit Pistons: SG Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Ivey is an explosive athlete who plays big and is capable of attacking the rim in a variety of ways. Comparisons to Ja Morant don't really add up for Ivey, but he's an outstanding player nonetheless. There are questions about whether he's actually going to be a point guard in the NBA, but now he's paired with Cade Cunningham, a natural distributor. Grade: A+

2022 NBA Draft Second Round



Grades by Kyle Boone

