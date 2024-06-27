The 2024 NBA Draft is the first year of a new two-day format for the annual event. The first round began Wednesday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with the Atlanta Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick.

The draft concludes Thursday with the second round.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the two-day event is where will USC guard Bronny James get picked? The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been linked to the Southern California franchise. The father-son duo could be the first to play together on the same team if the Lakers select Bronny No. 55 overall in the second round.

Here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2024 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2024 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: ESPN's Seaport District Studios -- New York

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Official 2024 NBA Draft order

Second round