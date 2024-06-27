The 2024 NBA Draft is the first year of a new two-day format for the annual event. The first round began Wednesday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with the Atlanta Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick.
The draft concludes Thursday with the second round.
One of the biggest storylines heading into the two-day event is where will USC guard Bronny James get picked? The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been linked to the Southern California franchise. The father-son duo could be the first to play together on the same team if the Lakers select Bronny No. 55 overall in the second round.
Here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2024 NBA Draft.
How to watch 2024 NBA Draft second round
Date: Thursday, June 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: ESPN's Seaport District Studios -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
Official 2024 NBA Draft order
Second round
|31. Toronto (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers)
|32. Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)
|33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento)
|34. Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)
|35. San Antonio
|36. Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)
|37. Minnesota (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)
|38. New York (from Utah)
|39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston)
|40. Portland (from Atlanta)
|41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)
|42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
|43. Miami
|44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta)
|45. Sacramento
|46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)
|47. Orlando
|48. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)
|Forfeited by Philadelphia
|49. Indiana (from Cleveland)
|50. Indiana (from New Orleans)
|51. Washington (from Phoenix)
|52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana)
|53. Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)
|54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento)
|55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)
|56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)
|57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)
|Forfeited by Phoenix (from Denver via Orlando)
|58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)