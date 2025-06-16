2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg is top pick; Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey round out top three selections
Flagg is the top player in this year's class as Matt Norlander offers up his one and only mock draft for 2025
The 2025 NBA Draft class is interesting for three reasons:
- No. 1: It has a rare immovable lock at No. 1. Cooper Flagg is objectively one of the four best prospects of the past 15 years. Regardless of how his career goes, this draft will probably be remembered most for how great/good/average/disappointing his career becomes.
- No. 2: For the first time ever, a team will have two top-10 picks (and probably top-five) after failing to make the NCAA Tournament. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey (formerly of Rutgers) have a healthy chance to go top-three, even.
- No. 3: The most under-discussed element of this draft is how relatively thin it is, top to bottom. This was a prevalent talking point with the 2024 draft, but due to Flagg, Harper, Bailey and even the high ceilings of Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson and VJ Edgecombe, the depth of this draft (or lack thereof) has been sort of glossed over. But in tracking these college players across five months, checking in with NBA sources and referencing back to many of the drafts in the past decade, it's easy to make the case that this year is destined to see a lot of misses in the lottery. Plus, we'll inevitably get unexpected pops after the late first round when we circle back four, five years from now.
While draft-night trades are inevitable, I can't shake the sense this won't be a hyperactive transactional draft to move up and get players, because the evenness from pick No. 8 to 12, from No. 15 to 23, from No. 28 to 44, feels as flat as any draft in recent memory.
Here's a tour of the first round. In years past, I've done big-board mock drafts wherein I ranked the prospects regardless of team need and slotted them accordingly. But for this year, I'm going the more traditional route and trying to project the general layout these players will be selected, taking team needs into account as well as where their stock seems a little more than a week out from draft night.
Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs
The ceiling is a Hall-of-Fame career that leads to multiple NBA championships, be it with Dallas or wherever Flagg may be playing a decade from now. The absolute floor is no worse than being the fourth-best starter on his team by the time he's in his second season. Flagg's not a Wembanyama-level prospect, but his all-around game makes him one of the three or four best to enter the league in the past 10 years. If he's not tangibly helping Dallas win games in the next two years, something went terribly wrong.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
At this point, it would stun just about everyone in the league if Harper wasn't in silver and black next season. He's got a lot of tools that suggest a 12-plus-year career in the NBA, and the fit with the Spurs should be terrific. Harper's vision, size, ballhandling, passing acumen and pick-and-roll instincts suggest he has All-Star level upside. Nevermind the fact that Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox are already in San Antonio; Harper can step in as a supplemental piece and learn in a much better environment than his one underwhelming season (team-wise) with Rutgers.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
The No. 3 pick is going to go to either Bailey or the guys I have at 4 and 5, but I think Philly ultimately winds up choosing the player who has the highest upside (but lowest floor) of the three. Bailey's natural scoring and shooting ability stands out. When he gets hot, it can be lava-like. Aggressive to the tin and a great leaper. At his peak, his scoring ability is as good or better than anyone in this year's draft class — and last year's too, given his three-level capability. Not a predisposed passer, and can take too many plays off for my liking, but if he meets his potential, he can wind up as the best pick in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Maniacal work ethic has pushed Johnson to be one of the best shooters and scorers in the past couple of draft classes. He's the second-best freshman to come out of Texas, the other being Kevin Durant. The Hornets are in perpetual rebuild mode, but Johnson could be as good if not better than another one of their recent high draft picks (Brandon Miller). His range, competitiveness and reliability at the foul line have him destined to average at least 15 points by the time he's at the end of his first contract. If he falls below No. 5, it would be indefensible.
Round 1 - Pick 5
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs
Outstanding guard prospect thanks to an unending hunt to score in a variety of ways that marries with top-tier athletic ability. Because Baylor had a down season, Edgecombe's reputation and skillset didn't really hit the mainstream. That isn't a reflection on his NBA potential, however. Though slightly undersized, Edgecombe can play up to guys two or three inches taller, and 10 to 12 pounds heavier. He can be a pitbull on defense and isn't shy when it comes to mucking it up. Few players in recent memory have blended finesse with toughness like Edgecombe. He'd be fun in Salt Lake City.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs
A wonderful all-around player. Offensively, Knueppel is an easy-to-teach, quick-to-learn shooter. He's great off the catch, knows how to use his sturdy frame to gain advantages on screens, has a deep competitive streak and is so good with his footwork, he'll boost his team an extra three or four possessions every game with how he nuzzles into the cracks of a defense. On defense, Knueppel is both outstanding in a team concept but also very good on-ball against 2s, 3s and 4s. He was excellent in a No. 2 role at Duke and will similarly shine at the next level. On my "Will Not Fail No Matter What" list this year, which doesn't have much company.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
There's a lot of big lead guards in this year's draft, but the only one better than Jakučionis, to me, is Dylan Harper. He had some freshman-year bumps at Illinois, but the size, vision, screen-reading interpretations and hungry mentality as a rebounding guard put him in the second tier for me in this draft class. He'll almost certainly be on the board for New Orleans at 7. Should NOLA take him, he'd have a genuine shot to be the full-time starter at point by his second season, I think.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs
It's possible — easily conceivable, even — that Maluach winds up as the best defensive player in this class. He flipped the floor for Duke and was a switchable menace, at times proving he could truly guard 1 through 5 at the college level. Maluach is still raw as an offensive player, but he's already a true lob threat, a rim-runner and a physical mammoth. The Nets should immediately dial in the pick with his name if he's still on the board here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs
Polarizing prospect who nonetheless is likely to wind up going in the top 10. He's fast, good with the ball in his hands, advanced for his age and has fun natural scoring instincts. Defense is sometimes non-existent and he's undersized. Wide range of outcomes here. I wouldn't have him this high, personally, but going off the buzz around the NBA, it's hard to get much further down without slotting Fears into a pick.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Turning some heads as a projected lottery pick because he was an off-the-bench guy at Arizona with humble stats. But his physical profile, obvious talent and behind-the-scenes dedication to his craft has Bryant perched well on many teams' draft boards. For what he can do, what Houston has on its roster and where it's looking to go, Bryant would be an ideal addition to a team knocking on the door of Western Conference title contender.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs
One of the most skilled players in this year's draft class. Queen has excellent vision, tremendous ballhandling skills for a big, a soft shooter's touch and upper-echelon basketball IQ. Queen was the centerpiece on the best Maryland team in a long time and sank the 2025 NCAA Tournament's lone buzzer-beating shot. Portland will likely be in position to take Queen when the 11th pick comes up, and it should pounce if he's still on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Pretty clearly the highest-rated prospect in this year's class who didn't play college basketball. The 18-year-old Frenchman played in Germany and has the size to be switchable as a 3 or a 4, but needs to put on plenty of muscle in the years to come. The Bulls don't really have a player who fits his profile. This would be something of a gamble, but the upside is tempting.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs
Demin was a key point guard on a better-than-expected BYU team that made the Sweet 16. He's a natural passer with tremendous height who can find passing alleys in ways most players in this class can't. His shot needs work and there are obvious flaws to trudge through in the years ahead, but if he truly unlocks his potential, he'll be one of the 5-7 best players in this draft class. Would fit in beautifully on an Atlanta team that is ready to level up.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs
Has not begun to touch his potential if it all goes right. Big wing with strong hands and plus athleticism. His defensive ceiling is All-NBA level so long as he keeps getting stronger. If the Spurs opt to use this pick, Newell would probably have a tough time logging serious minutes in Year 1, but he'd fit in beautifully to a roster that's almost definitely going to get back into the playoffs in 2026.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs
A dazzling passer, reliable 3-point shooter, willing mover/shifter on offense … and he's also 7 feet. Wolf's Yale-to-Michigan move last season was one of the best transfers by any player. He went from fringe NBA pick to first round lock and lottery possibility, helping Michigan be one of the best turnaround teams in college hoops. He'll probably be on the board 15, and the idea that OKC could draft him is frightening for the rest of the league, considering the Thunder are already large and ultra-skilled.
From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 16
South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs
Murray-Boyles' stock is all over the map, based on conversations I've had with NBA sources. Could go late lottery, could be there in the mid-20s. He's not athletic and he can't shoot from long range, but he has the muscle and frame to bruise with NBAers right now. His measurables are favorable and his IQ is undeniable as a point forward-type. A tremendous plug-and-play guy off the bench, he'd be a safe choice for the Grizzlies at 16.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs
With an NBA pedigree (father Jason played 14 years in the NBA), a good 3-point stroke (41.2% on 114 attempts) and quality leadership skills, Richardson is clearly worth a top-20 pick. The lefty's not a sure thing to hit, but his floor feels higher than a lot of guys slotted between 15-25. He needs to form a bit more into the combo point guard he'll have to be in order to grow into an NBA starter, but the tools, smarts and craftiness are enough to work with.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
Super-interesting prospect. Coward started at D-III in Oregon, played two years at Eastern Washington, then only played six games at Washington State before a shoulder injury ended his season. Despite this, he's had a bigger jump in stock over the past two months than any prospect in this class. Excellent frame, super-smart, natural athletic build for an NBA wing. He's got some mystery to him. Could be the next Jalen Williams-type, and yes, that means his high-end outcome is NBA All-Star.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
A mid-season ankle injury threatened his draft stock a bit, but McNeeley's made up ground the past couple of months and is now viewed as a top-20 prospect in the eyes of many. Brooklyn could use his toughness streak, in addition to his shooting and vocal proclivities. Has the smarts and hoops DNA to stick long-term in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs
An undeniable physical presence with the Rams, and someone who got better as each game got bigger last season. He's not an elite producer in any specific aspect, but Clifford's overall game is built for multiple contracts in the NBA. Athletic rebounder, powerful post presence, versatile wing who can face up and is effective on defense in strong-side deployment and as a weak-side recovery artist.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs
Call it the Jalen Brunson effect. The Jazz jump in and take a proven college star, not holding his age against him. Clayton was the third best player in college basketball last season, leading Florida to a national championship and doing so with flair. He hit numerous big shots and wound up shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range. He has no business falling past this range.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
What he lacks for in stats he makes up for in momentum. Beringer has been playing organized basketball for only four years. He won't turn 19 until after next season begins. He sits alongside Cedric Coward and Drake Powell as the three biggest risers over the past three months. Hawks could use someone with his size, dexterity and nose for rebounding.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Decent chance Penda's off the board by the 23rd pick, but I'll slot him to Indiana, which can have no shortage of high-energy wings. Penda fits the profile. Nice tools as a team player/distributor while also having a physical prowess that will give him a chance at earning experimental minutes as a rookie.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 24
The run on foreign-born prospects — and the number of Frenchmen making their way into the NBA — continues. It's conceivable that OKC trades out of this pick, but even if so, Traore's floor is probably 24/25/26 of the first round. He's a point guard who has questions about his shooting upside, but his knack for moving the ball and knowing where to be on the floor ranks on the upper end of players in this draft class.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs
This is a bargain pick, but I'm thinking Sorber might drift a little given the unknowns still attached to his game. The Georgetown product's season ended on Feb. 15 due to a foot injury that required surgery. Prior to that, he was one of the five-or-so most efficient first-year players in college basketball. The Magic would be an ideal fit for him to learn behind a fledgling frontline.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs
One of the best defenders in the history of the Big East. As in, top-five level. Kalkbrenner has obvious limits on his offensive impact, but as a big-man specialist, there is a role waiting for him in the NBA if the right team takes him and knows how to use him. Brooklyn sorely needs a center with his capacity to flip the floor and wreck around the paint.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
A lead guard who is highly likely to be taken in the first round, Saraf is one of the best passers in this year's class. He's a tier below Egor Demin, but has the size and body control to make the jump to the NBA. The ever-rebuilding Nets would be thrilled to have him on the board in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Drake Powell SF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 199 lbs
I thought Powell could play himself into a top-20 pick a year from now if he returned to North Carolina, but the elite athlete opted to chase the NBA and is likely to be a first-round pick regardless. If he continues along his developmental path, Powell could grow into a top-15 defender in the NBA by the end of his first contract. A lot of work to do offensively. Good hoops IQ, willing to learn, important he lands with a team that can foster his development. Boston would be an ideal fit.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs
Raynaud was a stat stud at Stanford, quietly producing on a level only matched by a handful of players last season. The Suns are in a rebuild and could use someone who is ready to walk in, do as asked and be a pleaser on the court and in the locker room. Raynaud passes the test in all facets. Has the body and smarts to be a net positive right away.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs
A 19-year-old tweener forward from Canada who came off the bench in his one and only season at Illinois. Has nice feel for the game, which reflects in his touch around the rim on floaters, two-foot put-backs and contested layups. Has a neutral wingspan (6-8.75) on his 6-8.25 frame, which needs filling out in the next couple of years. It's possible he goes closer to 20 than 30, but production and measurables suggest this is his most pragmatic range.