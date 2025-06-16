Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% The ceiling is a Hall-of-Fame career that leads to multiple NBA championships, be it with Dallas or wherever Flagg may be playing a decade from now. The absolute floor is no worse than being the fourth-best starter on his team by the time he's in his second season. Flagg's not a Wembanyama-level prospect, but his all-around game makes him one of the three or four best to enter the league in the past 10 years. If he's not tangibly helping Dallas win games in the next two years, something went terribly wrong.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% At this point, it would stun just about everyone in the league if Harper wasn't in silver and black next season. He's got a lot of tools that suggest a 12-plus-year career in the NBA, and the fit with the Spurs should be terrific. Harper's vision, size, ballhandling, passing acumen and pick-and-roll instincts suggest he has All-Star level upside. Nevermind the fact that Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox are already in San Antonio; Harper can step in as a supplemental piece and learn in a much better environment than his one underwhelming season (team-wise) with Rutgers.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% The No. 3 pick is going to go to either Bailey or the guys I have at 4 and 5, but I think Philly ultimately winds up choosing the player who has the highest upside (but lowest floor) of the three. Bailey's natural scoring and shooting ability stands out. When he gets hot, it can be lava-like. Aggressive to the tin and a great leaper. At his peak, his scoring ability is as good or better than anyone in this year's draft class — and last year's too, given his three-level capability. Not a predisposed passer, and can take too many plays off for my liking, but if he meets his potential, he can wind up as the best pick in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Maniacal work ethic has pushed Johnson to be one of the best shooters and scorers in the past couple of draft classes. He's the second-best freshman to come out of Texas, the other being Kevin Durant. The Hornets are in perpetual rebuild mode, but Johnson could be as good if not better than another one of their recent high draft picks (Brandon Miller). His range, competitiveness and reliability at the foul line have him destined to average at least 15 points by the time he's at the end of his first contract. If he falls below No. 5, it would be indefensible.

Round 1 - Pick 5 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Outstanding guard prospect thanks to an unending hunt to score in a variety of ways that marries with top-tier athletic ability. Because Baylor had a down season, Edgecombe's reputation and skillset didn't really hit the mainstream. That isn't a reflection on his NBA potential, however. Though slightly undersized, Edgecombe can play up to guys two or three inches taller, and 10 to 12 pounds heavier. He can be a pitbull on defense and isn't shy when it comes to mucking it up. Few players in recent memory have blended finesse with toughness like Edgecombe. He'd be fun in Salt Lake City.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% A wonderful all-around player. Offensively, Knueppel is an easy-to-teach, quick-to-learn shooter. He's great off the catch, knows how to use his sturdy frame to gain advantages on screens, has a deep competitive streak and is so good with his footwork, he'll boost his team an extra three or four possessions every game with how he nuzzles into the cracks of a defense. On defense, Knueppel is both outstanding in a team concept but also very good on-ball against 2s, 3s and 4s. He was excellent in a No. 2 role at Duke and will similarly shine at the next level. On my "Will Not Fail No Matter What" list this year, which doesn't have much company.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% There's a lot of big lead guards in this year's draft, but the only one better than Jakučionis, to me, is Dylan Harper. He had some freshman-year bumps at Illinois, but the size, vision, screen-reading interpretations and hungry mentality as a rebounding guard put him in the second tier for me in this draft class. He'll almost certainly be on the board for New Orleans at 7. Should NOLA take him, he'd have a genuine shot to be the full-time starter at point by his second season, I think.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% It's possible — easily conceivable, even — that Maluach winds up as the best defensive player in this class. He flipped the floor for Duke and was a switchable menace, at times proving he could truly guard 1 through 5 at the college level. Maluach is still raw as an offensive player, but he's already a true lob threat, a rim-runner and a physical mammoth. The Nets should immediately dial in the pick with his name if he's still on the board here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Polarizing prospect who nonetheless is likely to wind up going in the top 10. He's fast, good with the ball in his hands, advanced for his age and has fun natural scoring instincts. Defense is sometimes non-existent and he's undersized. Wide range of outcomes here. I wouldn't have him this high, personally, but going off the buzz around the NBA, it's hard to get much further down without slotting Fears into a pick.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 10 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Turning some heads as a projected lottery pick because he was an off-the-bench guy at Arizona with humble stats. But his physical profile, obvious talent and behind-the-scenes dedication to his craft has Bryant perched well on many teams' draft boards. For what he can do, what Houston has on its roster and where it's looking to go, Bryant would be an ideal addition to a team knocking on the door of Western Conference title contender.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% One of the most skilled players in this year's draft class. Queen has excellent vision, tremendous ballhandling skills for a big, a soft shooter's touch and upper-echelon basketball IQ. Queen was the centerpiece on the best Maryland team in a long time and sank the 2025 NCAA Tournament's lone buzzer-beating shot. Portland will likely be in position to take Queen when the 11th pick comes up, and it should pounce if he's still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.9 RPG 5.1 APG 1.2 3P% 27.2% Pretty clearly the highest-rated prospect in this year's class who didn't play college basketball. The 18-year-old Frenchman played in Germany and has the size to be switchable as a 3 or a 4, but needs to put on plenty of muscle in the years to come. The Bulls don't really have a player who fits his profile. This would be something of a gamble, but the upside is tempting.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin was a key point guard on a better-than-expected BYU team that made the Sweet 16. He's a natural passer with tremendous height who can find passing alleys in ways most players in this class can't. His shot needs work and there are obvious flaws to trudge through in the years ahead, but if he truly unlocks his potential, he'll be one of the 5-7 best players in this draft class. Would fit in beautifully on an Atlanta team that is ready to level up.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Has not begun to touch his potential if it all goes right. Big wing with strong hands and plus athleticism. His defensive ceiling is All-NBA level so long as he keeps getting stronger. If the Spurs opt to use this pick, Newell would probably have a tough time logging serious minutes in Year 1, but he'd fit in beautifully to a roster that's almost definitely going to get back into the playoffs in 2026.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% A dazzling passer, reliable 3-point shooter, willing mover/shifter on offense … and he's also 7 feet. Wolf's Yale-to-Michigan move last season was one of the best transfers by any player. He went from fringe NBA pick to first round lock and lottery possibility, helping Michigan be one of the best turnaround teams in college hoops. He'll probably be on the board 15, and the idea that OKC could draft him is frightening for the rest of the league, considering the Thunder are already large and ultra-skilled.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 16 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% Murray-Boyles' stock is all over the map, based on conversations I've had with NBA sources. Could go late lottery, could be there in the mid-20s. He's not athletic and he can't shoot from long range, but he has the muscle and frame to bruise with NBAers right now. His measurables are favorable and his IQ is undeniable as a point forward-type. A tremendous plug-and-play guy off the bench, he'd be a safe choice for the Grizzlies at 16.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Jase Richardson SG Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% With an NBA pedigree (father Jason played 14 years in the NBA), a good 3-point stroke (41.2% on 114 attempts) and quality leadership skills, Richardson is clearly worth a top-20 pick. The lefty's not a sure thing to hit, but his floor feels higher than a lot of guys slotted between 15-25. He needs to form a bit more into the combo point guard he'll have to be in order to grow into an NBA starter, but the tools, smarts and craftiness are enough to work with.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Cedric Coward SG Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% Super-interesting prospect. Coward started at D-III in Oregon, played two years at Eastern Washington, then only played six games at Washington State before a shoulder injury ended his season. Despite this, he's had a bigger jump in stock over the past two months than any prospect in this class. Excellent frame, super-smart, natural athletic build for an NBA wing. He's got some mystery to him. Could be the next Jalen Williams-type, and yes, that means his high-end outcome is NBA All-Star.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% A mid-season ankle injury threatened his draft stock a bit, but McNeeley's made up ground the past couple of months and is now viewed as a top-20 prospect in the eyes of many. Brooklyn could use his toughness streak, in addition to his shooting and vocal proclivities. Has the smarts and hoops DNA to stick long-term in the NBA.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% An undeniable physical presence with the Rams, and someone who got better as each game got bigger last season. He's not an elite producer in any specific aspect, but Clifford's overall game is built for multiple contracts in the NBA. Athletic rebounder, powerful post presence, versatile wing who can face up and is effective on defense in strong-side deployment and as a weak-side recovery artist.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Call it the Jalen Brunson effect. The Jazz jump in and take a proven college star, not holding his age against him. Clayton was the third best player in college basketball last season, leading Florida to a national championship and doing so with flair. He hit numerous big shots and wound up shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range. He has no business falling past this range.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 5.4 RPG 4.9 APG 0.5 BPG 1.4 What he lacks for in stats he makes up for in momentum. Beringer has been playing organized basketball for only four years. He won't turn 19 until after next season begins. He sits alongside Cedric Coward and Drake Powell as the three biggest risers over the past three months. Hawks could use someone with his size, dexterity and nose for rebounding.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Noah Penda SF France • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.5 APG 2.7 3P% 32.2% Decent chance Penda's off the board by the 23rd pick, but I'll slot him to Indiana, which can have no shortage of high-energy wings. Penda fits the profile. Nice tools as a team player/distributor while also having a physical prowess that will give him a chance at earning experimental minutes as a rookie.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.3 RPG 1.9 APG 4.7 3P% 31.4% The run on foreign-born prospects — and the number of Frenchmen making their way into the NBA — continues. It's conceivable that OKC trades out of this pick, but even if so, Traore's floor is probably 24/25/26 of the first round. He's a point guard who has questions about his shooting upside, but his knack for moving the ball and knowing where to be on the floor ranks on the upper end of players in this draft class.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% This is a bargain pick, but I'm thinking Sorber might drift a little given the unknowns still attached to his game. The Georgetown product's season ended on Feb. 15 due to a foot injury that required surgery. Prior to that, he was one of the five-or-so most efficient first-year players in college basketball. The Magic would be an ideal fit for him to learn behind a fledgling frontline.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 19.2 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 34.4% One of the best defenders in the history of the Big East. As in, top-five level. Kalkbrenner has obvious limits on his offensive impact, but as a big-man specialist, there is a role waiting for him in the NBA if the right team takes him and knows how to use him. Brooklyn sorely needs a center with his capacity to flip the floor and wreck around the paint.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.2 RPG 2.8 APG 4.2 3P% 29.2% A lead guard who is highly likely to be taken in the first round, Saraf is one of the best passers in this year's class. He's a tier below Egor Demin, but has the size and body control to make the jump to the NBA. The ever-rebuilding Nets would be thrilled to have him on the board in this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Drake Powell SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 199 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% I thought Powell could play himself into a top-20 pick a year from now if he returned to North Carolina, but the elite athlete opted to chase the NBA and is likely to be a first-round pick regardless. If he continues along his developmental path, Powell could grow into a top-15 defender in the NBA by the end of his first contract. A lot of work to do offensively. Good hoops IQ, willing to learn, important he lands with a team that can foster his development. Boston would be an ideal fit.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Maxime Raynaud C Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.2 RPG 10.6 APG 1.7 3P% 34.5% Raynaud was a stat stud at Stanford, quietly producing on a level only matched by a handful of players last season. The Suns are in a rebuild and could use someone who is ready to walk in, do as asked and be a pleaser on the court and in the locker room. Raynaud passes the test in all facets. Has the body and smarts to be a net positive right away.