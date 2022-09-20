Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for making derogatory and offensive comments on social media, the NBA announced Tuesday. The incident occurred earlier in September when Edwards made homophobic comments directed at a group of shirtless men on a video he posted on Instagram.

Edwards was filming the video in his car, and while the window was rolled down, it does not appear as though the men Edwards was speaking about heard what he said. The video has since been deleted, and Edwards has issued an apology over Twitter.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," Edwards wrote. "It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

The Timberwolves similarly released a statement at the time about Edwards' video. "We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," read the statement. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologizes for the offense this has caused to so many."

While the NBA has seen fewer high-profile instances of homophobia in recent years, it has sadly been a relatively frequent occurrence in league history. Players like Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant have all been reprimanded for offensive words and actions against the gay community. The league has made progress over the past several years, but it sadly does not appear to have done away with homophobia entirely.