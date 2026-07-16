NBA will not punish Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro after Las Vegas altercation: 'Everyone would prefer to move on'

The NBA will not punish former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro after they were involved in an altercation in Las Vegas last Friday.

The incident occurred on a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel, according to multiple reports, with Adebayo reportedly hitting Herro in the face after confronting the guard over comments he made about Adebayo on social media. The comments surfaced after Herro was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

The NBA, after consulting with both players and the NBA Players Association, said Thursday that there will be no discipline and "everyone would prefer to move on."

"After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league," an NBA spokesman said.

Tyler Herro comments on altercation with Bam Adebayo, eager to build 'something special' with Bucks Jack Maloney

While Adebayo hasn't spoken publicly about the incident, Herro said earlier this week that he wanted to "move past all of it" and was trying to focus on a new start in Milwaukee after being traded to the Bucks.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to move past all of it," Herro told ESPN. "I'm focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they've been doing."

Herro was the most notable player shipped out of Miami for Antetokounmpo, as he was joined in the trade to Milwaukee by Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps. Herro didn't quite replicate his All-Star production from 2024-25 last season, but still averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign in Miami, albeit in a career-low 33 games last season due to an array of injuries.

Adebayo now gets a new superstar frontcourt partner in Antetokounmpo, and while those two will have work to do to sort out how to best operate offensively alongside each other, they figure to immediately have a case as the best defensive tandem in the league. Adebayo averaged 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 2025-26.