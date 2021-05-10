There are six NBA games on Monday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with the Rockets (who are getting 15 points against the Trail Blazers) being the biggest spread at William Hill Sportsbook, while the tilt between the Warriors and the Jazz (where the Warriors are getting 3 points) is the closest. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Monday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

CLE IND 8.5 230 69% See Pick Here POR HOU -15 238 67% See Pick Here SA MIL 6.5 233.5 67% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 31 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $216 for a $100 bet.

The Cavaliers are 25-39 against the spread in their last 64 games vs. teams allowing more than 102 points per game. The Blazers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games when the spread was between +13.5 to +16.5. The Spurs are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games vs. teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

Before making any NBA bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Trail Blazers vs. Rockets, and Spurs vs. Bucks. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.