The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 29-19 overall and 14-10 at home, while OKC is 20-28 overall and 11-13 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Portland is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229. Before entering any Thunder vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder:

Blazers vs. Thunder spread: Trail Blazers -11.5

Blazers vs. Thunder over-under: 229 points

Blazers vs. Thunder money line: Portland -800, OKC +550



What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers took a 127-109 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Portland was down 97-73 at the end of the third quarter. The Blazers saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. Portland could not handle Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a season-high 47 points.

The Blazers have lost only three times in their past 10 games. Damian Lillard scored 32 points. He has scored 30-plus in eight of his last 13 outings. He averaged 28.5 points and 10 assists in two previous games vs. OKC this season.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile the Thunder were embarrassed by the Phoenix Suns, 140-103 on Friday. Oklahoma City was down 43-13 after one quarter and by 23 points at halftime. Theo Maledon shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five rebounds. The Thunder have lost four of their past five games.

Aleksej Pokusevski scored 20 points on Friday. OKC has lost 11 games by 20-plus points this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot), Darius Bazley (shoulder), Mike Muscala (ankle) and Luguentz Dort (concussion) are all out for Saturday's game.

How to make Thunder vs. Blazers picks

The model has simulated Blazers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.