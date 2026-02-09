Teams on a bit of a roll clash when the Milwaukee Bucks meet the Orlando Magic in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Monday night. Milwaukee is coming off a 105-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, while Indiana defeated the Utah Jazz 120-117 on Saturday. The Bucks (21-29), who are fourth in the Central Division, have won three in a row and are 9-17 on the road in 2025-26. The Magic (27-24), who lead the Southeast Division, have won two in a row and are 16-8 on their home floor this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains out for Milwaukee.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time series 76-56, and have won five of the last seven meetings. Orlando is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Magic 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Orlando -10.5 at DraftKings
Bucks vs. Magic over/under: 218.5 points
Bucks vs. Magic money line: Milwaukee +354, Orlando -459

After 10,000 simulations of Bucks vs. Magic, the Over has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, including each of the last four. The Over has also hit in two of the last three Milwaukee games, and in four of the last six Orlando games. The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Magic are 3-7 ATS in their last 10.

Milwaukee's Ryan Rollins is projected to score 17.7 points on average and be one of five Bucks players to score 13.3 or more points. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, is projected to have 23 points as six Magic players score 10.4 points or more.

