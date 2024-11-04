The Cleveland Cavaliers look to stay unbeaten on the season when they take on the struggling Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Cleveland stunned the Bucks on Donovan Mitchell's last-second shot in a 114-113 win in Milwaukee on Saturday. The Bucks (1-5), who have lost five in a row, were the third seed in the Eastern Conference last season at 49-33. The Cavaliers (7-0) are one win away from matching their best start in franchise history when they went 8-0 in 1976-1977. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to an adductor strain.

Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time regular-season series 132-102, but the Cavaliers have won three of the last four meetings. The Cavaliers are 7-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5 Before making any Cavaliers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -7

Bucks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 230.5 points

Bucks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -300, Milwaukee +236

MIL: The Bucks have hit the Under in 20 of their last 32 road games (+6.80 units)

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the Over in 18 of their last 26 home games (+9.20 units)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Mitchell leads the Cleveland offense, averaging 24.4 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.6 minutes of action. The shooting guard is connecting on 50% of his field goals, including 40% of his 3-pointers, and 79.2% of his free throws. In Saturday's win over the Bucks, he poured in 30 points, dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. He also scored 30 points, added five assists and four rebounds in a 135-116 win at Washington on Oct. 26.

Point guard Darius Garland is also off to a solid start to the season. In seven games, he is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 assists, two rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.1 minutes. He has registered two double-doubles on the season, including an 11-point and 10-assist effort in Saturday's win in Milwaukee. He scored a season-high 34 points and added three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in a 110-104 win at New York on Oct. 28.

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo is averaging a double-double with 31 points and 12.3 rebounds. The power forward is also adding 6.3 assists in 35.2 minutes of action. He has scored 30 or more points in four of six games, including 34 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday against Cleveland, just missing a triple-double with nine assists. He had 38 points and 11 rebounds in the 133-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 25.

Point guard Damian Lillard has also had the hot hand to start the year, averaging 26.2 points, 6.7 assists and five rebounds in 35.7 minutes. He is connecting on 44.2% of his field goals, including 36.7% of his 3-pointers, and 87.8% of his free throws. He narrowly missed a double-double on Saturday, scoring a season-high 41 points, while dishing out nine assists and grabbing four rebounds. He scored 33 points, while adding seven assists and seven rebounds in a 119-108 loss at Boston on Oct. 28.

