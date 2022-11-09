The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to hand the Milwaukee Bucks their second loss of the season when they square off on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City is riding a three-game losing streak following a 112-103 setback at Detroit on Monday. Milwaukee suffered its first loss of the campaign earlier this week, falling to Atlanta in a 117-98 final.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Oklahoma City, Okla. Milwaukee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Bucks spread: Thunder +5.5

Thunder vs. Bucks over/under: 217.5 points

Thunder vs. Bucks money line: Oklahoma City +180, Milwaukee -220

Thunder vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

Why the Thunder can cover

Milwaukee was riding a wave of momentum when it faced Oklahoma City last Saturday, but the Bucks are now coming off their first loss of the season. They are expected to be without multiple key players on Wednesday night, including Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles. Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a game-time decision due to a knee injury.

The Thunder rank seventh in the NBA in defensive rating (108.8) and are playing their only two home games during an eight-game stretch. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City with 30.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Thunder have covered the spread in five of their last seven home games, and they have covered in 14 of their last 20 home games against Milwaukee.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee was without Antetokounmpo when it beat Oklahoma City over the weekend, so it should be able to win again without Holiday on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, while Brook Lopez is adding 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen are both scoring in double figures as well, giving the Bucks plenty of depth to overcome injuries.

They held Gilgeous-Alexander to a season-low 18 points in Saturday's meeting, as the Thunder trailed by as many as 24 points in the third quarter. Oklahoma City is now on a three-game losing streak and does not have enough firepower to take down the league's best team. Milwaukee has covered the spread in eight of its last 10 games and has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

How to make Thunder vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.