We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls will host the Brooklyn Nets. Chicago is 8-13 overall and 2-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 9-12 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Nets defeated the Bulls, 120-112, on Nov. 1 for their fourth straight victory over Chicago.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 233.5 points.

Bulls vs. Nets spread: Bulls -7.5

Bulls vs. Nets over/under: 233.5 points

Bulls vs. Nets money line: Bulls: -332, Nets: +262

BRK: The Nets are 8-2-1 against the spread as a road underdog

CHI: The Bulls are 3-1 ATS with a rest advantage, which they'll have on Monday

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets have had to become creative offensively with Cameron Thomas (hamstring) out. Brooklyn has had four different leading scorers over its last four games, most recently Cameron Johnson's 26 points as a team-high in a 100-92 loss to the Magic on Sunday. Shake Milton had 22 points on Friday and Tyrese Martin, a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, had 30 points on Wednesday as new contributors for Brooklyn. The role players have showcased that Brooklyn has some depth though.

Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson combined for 25 points off the bench versus Orlando, and both will need to continue to produce on Monday. The Nets defeated the Suns on Wednesday without Thomas before losing back-to-back to Orlando, so Brooklyn can win without Thomas despite playing with different lineups. Additionally, Chicago will be shorthanded tonight as Patrick Williams (foot) is out, while Coby White (ankle) is questionable.

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls are coming off back-to-back losses playing against strong Celtics and Magic teams, but Chicago has won the last four games it played against teams with a losing record. Chicago and Brooklyn enter with near identical records and Chicago has performed substantially stronger against teams with its own success rate. Nikola Vucevic had 32 points and 11 rebounds against the Celtics on Friday, and his physical play will challenge Brooklyn. Vucevic is averaging 20.9 points and 10 rebounds this season.

Chicago has the No. 4 scoring offense at 118.5 ppg, but the Bulls rank last defensively at 124.2 ppg allowed this season. Brooklyn is a below-averaging scoring team though, scoring 110.9 ppg (21st in the league) and is playing without its leading scorer in Thomas. So, this could be a chance for the Chicago defense to outperform its season average, and the offense can score enough to win and cover. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls at 22 ppg.

