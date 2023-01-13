The Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking for another impressive road victory when they face the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Oklahoma City is coming off one of its top performances of the season, cruising past Philadelphia in a 133-114 final on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chicago is returning home following road losses to Boston and Washington.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Chicago is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 235. Before entering any Thunder vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Thunder spread: Bulls -4.5

Bulls vs. Thunder over/under: 235 points

Bulls vs. Thunder money line: Chicago -190, Oklahoma City +158

Why the Bulls can cover

Oklahoma City is playing the third game of a four-game road trip, which started with a 112-111 loss to Miami on Tuesday night. The Thunder have only picked up one road win in their last seven games, and they are facing a Chicago team that has a winning record at home. The Bulls have covered the spread in four of their last five games, including outright wins over the Nets, 76ers and Jazz.

Leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (quad) is questionable to play on Friday night, but second-leading scorer Zach LaVine is probable to play through a hand injury. LaVine is averaging 23.8 points and 4.2 assists, while Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double with 16.9 points and 10.9 rebounds. The Bulls have not lost a home game against the spread in their last five tries.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is in excellent form coming into this matchup, having notched wins in three of its last four games. The Thunder beat the Wizards and Mavericks last weekend before adding a dominant win at Philadelphia on Thursday. They have covered the spread in five of their last six games after springing the upset as 10.5-point underdogs against the 76ers.

Chicago has lost consecutive games and four of its last seven, failing to reach 100 points in its two most recent losses. The Thunder are pouring in 126 points per game in their last six contests, and they already recorded one win against Chicago this season. Leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 30 points in that 123-119 win.

