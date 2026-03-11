The Cleveland Cavaliers look to extend their winning streak over the Orlando Magic to three games when the teams meet in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Cleveland is coming off a 115-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, while Orlando crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-91 on Sunday. The Cavaliers (40-25), who have won six of 10, are 18-13 on the road this season. The Magic (35-28), who have won four in a row, are 19-11 on their home court.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 69-62, including wins in four of the last five meetings. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Before making any Magic vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Cleveland -3.5 at DraftKings Cavaliers vs. Magic over/under: 226.5 points Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Cleveland -163, Orlando +137 Cavaliers vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Top Cavaliers vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (226.5). The Over hit in five of the last nine Orlando games. The Cavaliers are 4-5-1 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Magic are 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell to score 27.1 points on average and be one of six Cleveland players to score in double figures. The Magic's Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, is projected to score 25 points as four Orlando players score 11 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 230 points as the Over clears 57% of the time.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Magic spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.