The Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) will try to reach the 50-win mark for the first time since 2017-18 when they face the Orlando Magic (34-44) on Tuesday night. Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak when it beat Indiana by 10 points on Sunday. Orlando has won five of its last six games, but it is one loss or one Chicago win from being eliminated from the NBA play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. Cleveland is favored by 5 points in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Magic +5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 222 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Orlando +170, Cleveland -205

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has found its best form down the stretch of the regular season, winning five of its last six games to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. The Magic notched their second consecutive win with a 128-102 blowout against Detroit on Sunday, as eight players scored in double figures. Jalen Suggs scored 18 of the team's 65 bench points, while Cole Anthony added 17 points.

The Magic are averaging 118.2 points per game over their last six wins, which is more than six points better than their season average. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero scored 30 points against Washington last Friday, shooting 8 of 17 from the floor. Orlando has covered the spread in nine straight games and has covered at a 7-2-1 rate in its last 10 games against Cleveland. The Cavs will also be a little shorthanded with Isaac Okoro (knee) out tonight.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has won seven of its last 10 games and is coming off a 115-105 win over Indiana, giving the Cavaliers a chance to win 50 games on Tuesday. All-Star Donovan Mitchell poured in 40 points on 14 of 25 shooting, while power forward Evan Mobley posted a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Mitchell has reached the 40-point mark in three straight games and 12 times overall this season.

Mitchell's scoring average is now 28 points per game, which puts him on pace for a career high to go along with a career-best 48.2% shooting clip. The Cavaliers are the top defensive team in the NBA, allowing just 107 points per game. They have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, holding Orlando under 100 points in each of the previous two matchups.

