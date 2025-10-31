The Philadelphia 76ers look to stay unbeaten on the year when they battle the Boston Celtics in a 2025 NBA Cup matchup on Friday night. Philadelphia is coming off a 139-134 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, while Boston downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-105 on Wednesday. The Celtics (2-3), who have won two in a row, are 1-2 on the road this season. The 76ers (4-0), who are first in the Atlantic Division, are 2-0 on their home court.

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time series 273-199, including wins in three of the past four meetings. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -2.5 at DraftKings Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 234.5 points Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -121, Boston +102 Celtics vs. 76ers streaming: Amazon Prime

Why the 76ers can cover

Veteran guard Tyrese Maxey powers the Philadelphia offense. In four starts, he is averaging 37.5 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes. He is coming off a double-double in the win over the Wizards. In 47 minutes of action, he poured in 39 points, while adding 10 assists and three rebounds. He scored 43 points and added eight assists and four rebounds in a 136-124 win over Orlando on Monday.

Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe is off to a fast start to his career. In four starts, he is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 40.3 minutes. In a 117-116 win at Boston in the season opener on Oct. 22, he poured in 34 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists. He scored 26 points, while adding seven assists and four rebounds in the win over the Magic.

Why the Celtics can cover

Veteran guard Jaylen Brown has been red hot to start the season. In five starts, he is averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.6 minutes. He is coming off a 30-point, five-rebound and four-assist performance in the win over Cleveland. He had 41 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 119-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Guard Derrick White has also been a big part of the Boston offense. In five starts, he is averaging 17 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and one block in 34.2 minutes. In the season-opening loss to the 76ers, he scored 25 points, while adding four assists and three rebounds. He had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win over Cleveland.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

