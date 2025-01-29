The Wednesday NBA schedule is loaded with action, and the defending world champions will be on display when the Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls for an Eastern Conference matchup. The Celtics are off to a 32-15 start and are second in the East, while Chicago is 20-27 and currently sits 10th in the conference standings. Boston has won two of the first three head-to-head matchups this season, but Chicago has covered the spread in two of those three games and also scored an upset win in Boston on Dec. 19.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The home team is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Bulls odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 232. Boston is -1053 on the money line (risk $1,053 to win $100), while Chicago is +680 (risk $100 to win $680). Before you make any Bulls vs. Celtics picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Boston vs. Chicago 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Bulls spread: Boston -14.5

Celtics vs. Bulls over/under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Bulls money line: Boston -1053, Chicago +680

Celtics vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Bulls streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is coming off a 114-112 loss to the Rockets on Monday where a 15-8 disparity in the turnover column was glaring. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum also struggled in that matchup, scoring 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting. He's averaging 26.9 points per game this season, and the Celtics will be expecting a bounce-back night against the shorthanded Bulls. Jaylen Brown was a bright spot in the loss, scoring 28 points for Boston.

Chicago will be without Zach LaVine (personal) and Torrey Craig (leg), while Coby White (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest. Tatum is averaging 36.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game against the Bulls this season, and he could be in for another monster night with Chicago missing key pieces on the wing. Brown has shot 48.4% from the floor and 40.8% from the 3-point line in his career against Chicago. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bulls can cover

However, Tatum (knee) is also listed as questionable despite the fact that he played over 41 minutes against Houston earlier this week, and the Celtics would also have a hard time replacing his production if he can't go. Al Horford (toe) and Sam Hauser (hip) are listed as questionable too, and the potential absence of those key reserves could help make it a fair fight for Chicago.

The Bulls are coming off a 129-121 win over the Nuggets where they were absolutely scorching from beyond the arc. Chicago went 24-of-53 from the 3-point line and had seven players reach double-figures in scoring. Nikola Vucevic finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the victory, while Josh Giddey also registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Chicago vs. Boston and is leaning Under the total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. Bulls on Wednesday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.