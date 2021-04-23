The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets in a nationally televised matchup on Friday evening. The Celtics have won seven of the last eight games, improving to 32-27, and the Nets are 23-7 at Barclays Center this season. Boston's injury report is unclear on the second night of a back-to-back, with Jaylen Brown (shoulder) and Evan Fournier (protocols) both missing Thursday's contest. Kevin Durant (thigh) is listed as questionable for Brooklyn, with Tyler Johnson (knee) listed as doubtful. James Harden (hamstring) and Nicolas Claxton (protocols) are out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as 4.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds.

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Nets -4.5

Celtics vs. Nets over-under: 229.5 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Boston +175, Brooklyn -200

BOS: The Celtics are 15-18 against the spread in 2020-21 conference games

BKN: The Nets are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is a balanced, talented team that is well-coached and experienced. The Celtics are above-average offensively, scoring more than 1.13 points per possession this season, and this is a favorable matchup for Boston's offense. The Nets are just 24th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they are a bottom-five team in the league in turnover creation rate (12.7 percent). The Celtics are also an elite offensive rebounding team, securing 29.1 percent of their own missed shots, and the Nets are a below-average rebounding team on both ends of the floor.

On defense, Boston has a difficult setup against a high-powered Nets offense, but the Celtics are above-average in both overall defensive efficiency and turnover creation. The Celtics could also benefit from Brooklyn's injury uncertainty and, after a torrid start, the Nets are just 5-5 in the last 10 games overall.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are undeniably dominant on the offensive end of the floor. Brooklyn is scoring more than 1.17 points per possession this season, and Steve Nash's team leads the NBA in myriad shooting categories. The Nets sit atop the league in field goal percentage (49.4 percent), two-point percentage (56.8 percent) and true shooting percentage (60.9 percent), with a top-five mark in 3-point accuracy at 38.9 percent. Brooklyn is also a top-10 team in both creating free throws and converting them (80.3 percent), with the No. 6 mark in the NBA in assists (26.7 per game).

The Nets take care of the ball at an above-average level, committing a turnover on only 13.7 percent of offensive possessions, and the Celtics make life easier with a bottom-10 rate in free throw prevention defensively. Brooklyn's defense is less potent overall, but the Nets land above the league's average baseline in effective field goal percentage allowed (53.6 percent). The Nets are also strong in preventing free throw attempts, and the Celtics have struggled to get to the charity stripe this season.

