The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday evening. Boston has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of its last 10 meetings against the Wizards. However, Washington is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against the Celtics.

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by four points in the latest Celtics vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -4

Celtics vs. Wizards over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston's offense is led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The dynamic duo combined for 71 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in Boston's 140-129 victory over the Hornets on Monday. For the season, Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, while Brown is scoring 28.3 points per contest.

The Celtics are averaging 116.0 points per game this season, the sixth-best mark in the NBA. However, Boston is just 3-10 against the spread in its last 13 games played on a Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Bradley Beal returned on Monday after missing one game with a hip contusion. He scored 19 points but missed 14-of-22 field goal attempts and 10-of-13 3-point attempts. Washington shot 34.7 percent from the field. The Wizards were down 18 points after the first quarter.

Beal averaged 40.7 points per game vs. Boston last season. Washington has a 117-194 all-time record vs. Boston.

