Celtics vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from model on 69-52 run

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards host Terry Rozier and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, with tipoff from the Capital One Arena set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wizards have been eliminated from the 2019 NBA playoffs, but are still playing starters like Beal and Tomas Satoransky. Boston, meanwhile, is resting all of its starters for Tuesday night's game. Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, and Aron Baynes will all sit, leaving the Celtics short-handed. Washington is a 4.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 224 in the latest Celtics vs Wizards odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Wizards picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is aware that Washington has more healthy talent available than Boston. Washington also has been significantly better at home this year too, holding a 22-18 record, as opposed to just 10-31 on the road. The Wizards have a strong 57.5 percent cover rate at home, while Boston has covered in just 44.7 percent of road games.

Plus, Beal has been quite productive in two meetings with the Celtics this season, averaging 26 points and nine rebounds on 51 percent shooting. Look for him to finish his All-Star campaign with a bang in Washington's final game of the season.

But just because Washington has more healthy bodies doesn't mean it'll cover the Celtics vs. Wizards spread on Tuesday.

The model also knows that while Boston is thin in terms of depth, the Celtics still have strong enough guard play with Rozier and Jaylen Brown healthy to compete. They also have intriguing youngsters like Robert Williams and Brad Wanamaker, who have impressive per-36 numbers that suggest they could shine with additional opportunities. Williams has averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds, and over five blocks per 36 minutes, while also shooting an eye-popping 73 percent from the field. Wanamaker has averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists per 36, while shooting 46 percent from 3-point range.

