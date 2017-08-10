Chris Paul makes Rockets more balanced, less predictable and flat-out better

Last season, were it not for the superior-system Warriors, the Houston Rockets would have been the NBA's best offensive team. They were second in offensive rating, second in points per game and second in true shooting. They were incredible at that end -- even historic -- while jumping from 41 to 55 wins, thanks to the brilliance of James Harden and a steadfast commitment to launching 3-pointers.

Now here comes Chris Paul, who -- on paper -- threatens to disrupt those dynamics. He Paul dominates the ball, which would seem to undermine Harden's role, and he's a mid-range master -- precisely the shot the Rockets avoid. Through an analytic lens, Paul may look like a bad fit, that he doesn't make the Rockets better.

This is the problem with falling in love with the paper game; it's easy to forget about the actual game. Basketball is still about who has better players, and the Rockets now have two of the world's 10 best. Though the Warriors have changed today's game -- making roster building about more than gathering great talent, but making great talent fit -- it still starts with the talent. Without superior players, the best of fits still is not winning anything of note.

Last season, Houston was about as good as a single-star team can be in a super-team era. The Rockets made it to the second round and were capable of defeating the Spurs to reach the conference finals, had a few things gone differently. That's a borderline great team that doesn't necessarily needs fixing.

But that's the thing: Paul doesn't need to fix the Rockets any more than Kevin Durant needed to fix the Warriors. Besides, there's more than one way to win. Sure, the Rockets won 55 games shooting a little more than seven mid-range shots per game, by far the fewest in the league. But the Spurs won 61 games while shooting almost 25 mid-range shots. The Warriors, while making an argument as the best ever, won 67 while launching 17.6 mid-range shots a game. That number rose to 18 in the playoffs.

These days, we can always find a stat to prove a point and another to contradict it. Basketball hasn't changed as much as people think. It's still about getting buckets and stopping the other team from getting buckets, and Paul pretty obviously does a lot of both. Don't overthink it.

This not to say teams don't need to take and make a lot of 3-pointers to win these days. They absolutely do. But making 3s is not a problem for Paul, and he sure as hell will create a lot of 3s for teammates. With so many defensive switches on the perimeter now, teams are basically playing a match-up zone. The best way to break any zone is to penetrate gaps, to get into the teeth of the defense, and kick out to shooters. Nobody gets into gaps better than the probing Paul.

The mid-range shot is an example of something that doesn't make sense on paper but often does on the court. An easy 15-footer can get a shooter going. It can sustain a run or end one. It can eliminate over-passing. It can better control tempo when necessary, like in the playoffs -- and particularly late in games.

To that point, shooting a lot of 3-pointers is a statistically justified approach for the long haul. The Rockets proved that. But in the playoffs -- when Houston needs to improve -- games often come down to a few clutch-time possessions. Being less predictable in those situations makes a club tougher to defend.

This is true for individual scorers and teams: The most versatile attacks are the most dangerous. Remember when Kevin Love shut down Stephen Curry at the end of Game 7 in the 2016 Finals? That didn't happen because Love suddenly tapped into reserve lateral quickness that previously had not existed, it was because he knew the shot Curry wanted. Given the score and time, he knew Curry was hunting a 3 and didn't have to worry about anything else.

For the most part, the same is true of guarding the Rockets: They're hunting 3s. Last season, they took 40.3 per game, by far the most on the league, and they made more (14.4 per game) than any team in history, shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. That makes them really good -- and really predictable. In the playoffs, production from distance dipped slightly to 38.5 per game (12.8 made, for 33.3 percent). If a defense can't lock in on closing down that line, Houston gets tougher to defend.

Speaking of defense, Paul will make huge contributions on that end. The Rockets were a below-average defensive team last season: 18th in defensive rating -- and often were unable to get stops at critical junctures. Paul remains one of the toughest defenders in the league. He'll also help a ton in the turnover department. Harden won't have to do so much, so his turnovers should go down and the Rockets' 1.7-to-1 assists-to-turnovers ratio also should improve.

All of this will be magnified on possessions in the playoffs. Avoid a turnover at the right time. A couple of mid-range jumpers at pivotal points. Those can be difference between advancing and going home. In the regular season, Houston may not win 55 games again. It may be 52 or 53, or maybe it's 60. Either way, Paul better equips the Rockets to win when it counts most.