Clippers' Blake Griffin has sprained MCL; recovery could take two months
Griffin went down with a nasty looking knee injury, but the Clips are 'relieved' the injury wasn't worse
The already injury-plagued Los Angeles Clippers were almost ready to throw in the towel when All-Star Blake Griffin went down with a knee injury in Monday night's win over the Lakers.
Fortunately for the Clippers and their fans, it appears that Griffin dodged a bullet. According to a team press release, Griffin suffered a sprained MCL and could miss two months while he recovers.
Griffin hasn't played more than 67 games in a season since 2014 due to various injuries. The Clippers have already seen point guard Patrick Beverley sidelined for the rest of the season due to microfracture knee surgery, and offseason acquisitions Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic have missed significant time as well. After a 4-0 start to the season, the Clippers went 1-11 before their current three-game win streak.
SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh crunched the numbers on what Griffin's injury does to the Clippers' playoff chances, and it's not good. They fell from a 63 percent chance to just an 18.9 percent chance, and their win total projection dropped from 42 to 36.9.
|LA Clippers
|Wins
|Win %
|Playoffs
|Conference
|Win West
|Win NBA Title
Before Griffin injury
42.0
51.2%
63.1%
No. 9
0.59%
0.13%
Griffin out two months
36.9
45.0%
18.9%
No. 11
0.12%
<0.01%
Impact
-5.1
-6.2%
-44.2%
-2
-0.47%
-0.12%
Things certainly aren't looking good for the Clippers, but the news that Griffin's injury isn't season-ending is surely a relief.
-
How to watch Heat vs. Cavs
LeBron James and the Cavs take on Goran Dragic and the Heat on national TV
-
Nuggets vs. Jazz odds, expert picks
Senior analyst Larry Hartstein has a strong pick for Jazz-Nuggets
-
NBA Mock Draft: Porter to Kings at No. 4
If Porter doesn't play for Mizzou, his stock will remain high
-
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon arrested again
Gordon has been involved in numerous incidents in the past year
-
Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and picks Tuesday night's game against...
-
Grizzlies players on David Fizdale
Some Grizzlies saw Fizdale as an inspiring, relatable coach who had his players' interests...
Add a Comment