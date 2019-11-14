Clippers vs. Pelicans odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 14 predictions from advanced computer

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 2-8 overall and 1-4 at home, while the L.A. Clippers are 7-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. New Orleans has lost four of its past five games. The Clippers have won four of their last six games. The L.A. Clippers are favored by six points in the latest Pelicans vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks.

Now, it has simulated Clippers vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in.

The Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-116 to Houston. New Orleans did get a quality game from Derrick Favors, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Brandon Ingram, who leads New Orleans in scoring with 25.9 points per game, was a late scratch because of a sore knee. J.J. Redick paced the Pelicans with 24 points against the Rockets. Lonzo Ball is expected to miss tonight's game because of a groin injury.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers came up short against Houston on Wednesday, falling 102-93. Patrick Beverley just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Clippers are hoping Paul George can make his Los Angeles debut tonight after recovering from shoulder surgeries. It is possible Kawhi Leonard may be rested in the team's second game in two nights. Leonard leads the team in scoring with 26.8 points per game, rebounds with 8.9 per game, and assists with 6.0 per game.

A couple of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pelicans are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25.2 on average. The Clippers come into tonight boasting the second most fouls drawn per game at 24.9.

