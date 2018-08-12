Hawks' Trae Young optimistic about learning from Jeremy Lin: 'I think we'll work really well together'
Young was selected by Atlanta with the fifth overall pick and is the center of the franchise's rebuild
Trae Young has high expectations to live up to as a rookie this season for the Atlanta Hawks. After Atlanta traded for him on draft night, it pushed its chips to the table with hopes that the electrifying point guard who led the NCAA last season in scoring and assists can do the same in the NBA to lead the franchise's rebuild.
Young will have a steep learning curve and Atlanta knows it will take time for him to grow into having the same impact he had for Oklahoma. The Hawks' recent decision to sign veteran Jeremy Lin was a sign of their patience and commitment to developing the rookie -- a move Young says he's all for.
"From what I've heard, he's going to be a great mentor for me," Young said of Lin, via The Athletic. "We've been talking. He's a good dude. He's been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He's seen it all, so I'm looking forward to picking his brain."
With Young and Lin playing the same position, it's possible that they could eat into one another's playing time next season. Nevertheless, the rookie is excited for the opportunity to learn from him and optimistic they can work well in tandem with one another.
"I think we'll work really well together," Young said. "This is a rebuilding team, and we're going to try some things. Some are going to work, some aren't, so we're just going to work together and do whatever we can to turn this franchise around."
The Hawks finished with a dismal 24-58 record last season and underwent coaching turnover, roster turnover and a woeful season that led to the team missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. As they hit the reset with Young and a talented nucleus led by former 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce, though, Young is saying all the right things you would hope to hear from a franchise building block.
"I want to get back to winning, and I know the city of Atlanta wants that, and it's our job to bring it back," Young said.
