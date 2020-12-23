The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. The Bulls finished 22-43 last season, while Atlanta ended up at 20-47. Chicago swept the 2019-20 season series, 3-0, winning each game by double digits.

What to you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lead the all-time series with Atlanta, 132-113, and come into this matchup 75-45 at home against the Hawks. This game will mark the Bulls coaching debut of Billy Donovan, who piloted the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past five seasons. Overall, Donovan's record as an NBA head coach is 243-157 (.608) and the Thunder made the playoffs in all of his five seasons.

In 2019-20, Zach LaVine averaged career highs in points (25.5), rebounds (4.8) and steals (1.47). Coby White was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team, becoming the 23rd Bulls rookie to make an All-Rookie Team. He was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the month for games played in February when he averaged 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals across nine games, including three games in a row with 30-plus points from Feb. 22 to 25. Patrick Williams, who was selected No. 4 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State, will make his NBA debut on Wednesday,

What to you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks have won four of their last five road openers. Atlanta enters the 2020-21 season with nine players who were not on the roster last season. With the acquisitions of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks are the only team this season to feature two players who shot at least five catch-and-shoot three-pointers per game and made at least 40 percent of those attempts in 2019-20, per NBA.com. Gallinari attempted 5.5 catch-and-shoot triples and made 41.8 percent of them, while Bogdanovic had 5.0 catch-and-shoot three-pointers and converted on 40.7 of those attempts.

In 2019-20, for the second consecutive season, Trae Young led the Eastern Conference in total assists and became the only player since at least 1970-71 to lead his conference in total assists in each of his first two NBA seasons. Young became just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 29.0 points and 9.0 assists per game.

