The Orlando Magic will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 31-26 overall and 15-11 at home, while Orlando is 18-39 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Hawks won the first meeting of the season on March 3, 115-112.

Atlanta is favored by 12,5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Hawks -12.5

Hawks vs. Magic over-under: 217.5 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Atlanta -950, Orlando +625



What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost 114-110 to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Houston is tied for he worst record in the NBA. The Magic have lost eight of their last nine games. Orlando is six games behind the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Dwayne Bacon scored 22 points vs. the Rockets.

Wendell Carter Jr. double-doubled on 11 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. He has four double-doubles since being acquired by the Magic in late March. Otto Porter Jr. (foot), James Ennis III (calf), Terrence Ross (back) and Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) are out for Orlando.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Sunday. Atlanta has won eight of its last 10 games. The Hawks have a half-game lead for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta last made the playoffs in 2017.

Clint Capela recorded his second 20-20 game of the season vs. Indiana, finishing with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Kevin Huerter had 23 points on Sunday, as he hit five of seven 3-point attempts. The Hawks have won 17 of 23 games since making a change to interim head coach Nate McMillan. Danilo Gallinari (foot) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) are out for Tuesday's game.

How to make Hawks vs. Magic picks

