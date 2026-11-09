MILWAUKEE -- Jayson Tatum downplayed Tuesday's showdown between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, which will be the first time that he and former teammate Jaylen Brown will face each other as opponents.

"It's another game on the schedule. It's the Celtics versus the Sixers. In the words of Brad Stevens, they all count as one," Tatum said after putting up 21 points, four rebounds and six assists in a 117-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. "This one counted as one. Go get ready for Tuesday. It's a really good team, obviously. Incredible group, great coaching staff, they've been playing really well. So from that standpoint it's gonna be fun. But it's nothing more than Celtics versus Sixers."

Tatum and Brown spent nine seasons together, and led the Celtics to the 2024 championship -- the historic franchise's first since 2008 and record-setting 18th overall -- before the latter was traded to Philadelphia this summer in a blockbuster deal that brought Paul George to Boston.

Tatum and Brown go back-and-forth in the media

Much has been made about Tatum and Brown's relationship, or lack thereof, particularly over the last few weeks.

Late last month, Tatum shared his recollection of the trade in an episode of his documentary series, "Summer of Jayson." "I was just as much caught off guard as the rest of the world," he said. In the comment section of the clip online, Brown called "cap."

Shortly after, Tatum tried to shut down any drama by pointing to all that they had accomplished together. "This ain't no f---in' Shaq and Kobe, there's no beef," Tatum said. "It's not about that. It should be more praise, and I understand that don't necessarily sell. Drama gets clicks and views, but I'm not really — that's not my thing."

Jayson Tatum shuts down Jaylen Brown drama: 'This ain't f---in' Shaq and Kobe, there's no beef' Robby Kalland

Brown, on the other hand, played into the drama a few days later. "There's no beef," Brown said. "Jayson comes from a wonderful family. We've accomplished some great things. He's a hell of a basketball player. He's got a great PR team. It's no beef, but it might be a little lamb chop. And some gravy. He should stay ready at all times."

Focus on basketball as first meeting arrives

Now, as the first meeting between the former teammates arrives, both have tried to keep the focus on basketball.

"It's nothing to talk about. I mean, he's on his side, I'm on my side," Brown said after the 76ers secured a 127-121 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. "Just playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win, so it's nothing to talk about. Just check the ball up. ... "We'll see how I feel when we get out there, but as of now, I got no emotion towards anything. So I'm just ready to go."

When Tatum asked if he would have a conversation with Brown on Tuesday, his response was a simple "I'm not able to tell the future," before adding that he had "no idea" if any such conversation would have to wait until after the season.

"I just know that it's the Celtics versus the Sixers. Just go out there and do my job and try to get another win," Tatum said. "Get through that, got a game on Wednesday. It's a long season. We got 72 games left. That's just the focus right now."

As for the actual basketball, both players and teams are off to terrific starts. Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists on 47.7% shooting, including 39.2% from 3-point range, for the 9-2 Sixers, who sit atop the Eastern Conference. Tatum, meanwhile, is at 27.1 points, six rebounds and 7.8 assists for the 8-2 Celtics, who are alone in second.