The Orlando Magic (15-25) will take on the Sacramento Kings (20-18) on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 11-9 at home, while the Magic are 5-13 on the road. Orlando is looking to build off its 115-101 win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, while the Kings are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 136-134 on Friday. Bol Bol (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is out for the Magic, while the Kings have a clean Injury Report.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is favored by 7 points in the latest Kings vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 238.5.

Kings vs. Magic spread: Kings -7

Kings vs. Magic over/under: 238 points

Kings vs. Magic money line: Sacramento -250, Orlando 205

What you need to know about the Kings

It was all tied up 73-73 at halftime, but Sacramento was not quite the Los Angeles Lakers' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Kings as they fell 136-134 to the Lakers. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 34 points and nine assists.

The Kings have been one of the bigger surprises of the 2022-23 NBA season. Fox has been playing at an All-Star level, averaging 24.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. His supporting cast includes offseason trade acquisition Domantas Sabonis, who has also been outstanding this season with per game averages of 18.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Orlando proved too difficult a challenge. Orlando strolled past the Warriors with points to spare, taking the contest 115-101. The Magic's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Markelle Fultz led the charge as he had 16 points and seven assists in addition to six steals and five rebounds.

Allowing an average of 117.3 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be advantageous for a young Magic squad. Rookie, and 2022 No. 1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero has emerged as the heavy betting favorite to win this year's NBA Rookie of the Year award. The former Duke standout is averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

