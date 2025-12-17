Knicks vs. Spurs score: NBA Cup live updates as Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson square off for trophy
A trophy will be raised on Tuesday night in Las Vegas
The 2025 NBA Cup title is on the line Tuesday night in Las Vegas as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs meet in the tournament's title game. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs knocked off the league-leading Thunder to get here, but Jalen Brunson and the Knicks enter the game as slight favorites. Here's how to watch.
The Spurs handed the Thunder just their second loss of the season in Saturday's semifinal, an enthralling two-point San Antonio win that marked the arrival of the NBA's best new rivalry. Wembanyama, in his first game back from a calf injury, came off the bench and had 22 points in just 21 minutes. He was one of four Spurs to score at least 20, joining Devin Vassell, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. The Knicks, meanwhile, beat the Magic in the semifinals to get here. Brunson scored 40 points and every Knicks starter was in double figures in a 12-point win.
This is the third year of the NBA's in-season tournament, and it will have its third different champion. The Lakers won the event in 2023 before the Bucks celebrated in Vegas last year.
CBS Sports will share live updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. Follow along below.
