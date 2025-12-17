Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Knicks vs. Spurs score: NBA Cup live updates as Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson square off for trophy

A trophy will be raised on Tuesday night in Las Vegas

By
1 min read

The 2025 NBA Cup title is on the line Tuesday night in Las Vegas as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs meet in the tournament's title game. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs knocked off the league-leading Thunder to get here, but Jalen Brunson and the Knicks enter the game as slight favorites. Here's how to watch.

The Spurs handed the Thunder just their second loss of the season in Saturday's semifinal, an enthralling two-point San Antonio win that marked the arrival of the NBA's best new rivalry. Wembanyama, in his first game back from a calf injury, came off the bench and had 22 points in just 21 minutes. He was one of four Spurs to score at least 20, joining Devin Vassell, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. The Knicks, meanwhile, beat the Magic in the semifinals to get here. Brunson scored 40 points and every Knicks starter was in double figures in a 12-point win.

This is the third year of the NBA's in-season tournament, and it will have its third different champion. The Lakers won the event in 2023 before the Bucks celebrated in Vegas last year.

CBS Sports will share live updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. Follow along below.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    4:21

    Ime Udoka Fires Off On Officials After Loss To Nuggets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Why Teams Haven't Figured Out Jokic Yet

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Cooper Flagg Becomes Youngest Player To Score 40 Points

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    MUST SEE: Avery Johnson Took Down Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Highlights: Cooper Flagg becomes youngest player EVER to score 40 points in a game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Highlights: Rockets at Nuggets (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Highlights: Raptors at Heat (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Highlights: Pistons at Celtics (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NBA Trade Candidates: Good Veterans, Bad Teams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    NBA Trade Candidates: Pascal Siakam

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Likely Landing Spot For Chris Paul In His Final NBA Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NBA Trade Candidates: Kawhi Leonard & James Harden

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    NBA Trade Candidates: Giannis Antetokounmpo

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Highlights: Steph Curry makes 12 threes in loss to Blazers (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Highlights: Lakers at Suns (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Highlights: Pelicans at Bulls (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Highlights: Spurs vs Thunder (12/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Highlights: Magic vs Knicks (12/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Victor Wembanyama (Calf Strain) Likely To Return Tonight

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Top 5 Coaches in the College Football Playoff: Tier 1 Has a National Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Chip Patterson's Pick to Win National Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Is Biff Poggi a Realistic Choice for Michigan Head Coach With Investigation Looming?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Week 16 NFL Picks: SNF Patriots at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Week 16 NFL Picks: Jaguars at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    NFL Power Rankings: Top Team in NFC Rams Move Up 1 Spot to No. 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    NFL Power Rankings: Pats Down to No. 4 | Bills Up to No. 9

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    NFL Power Rankings: Packers Are Biggest Fallers, Down 5 Spots to No. 10

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Examining Who Colts Should Start At QB Moving Forward

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Steelers Defense Flusters Dolphins Offense On MNF

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Arch Manning returning to Texas: What QB needs to improve upon heading into 2026

See All NBA Videos