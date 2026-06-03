Knicks vs. Spurs score: Live updates, highlights from NBA Finals Game 1

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The 2026 NBA Finals have arrived. The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama are hosting the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The first team to four wins over the next 16 days will hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Spurs, off a Game 7 win against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, enter the series as the favorites. Wembanyama, in his third NBA season, is looking for his first championship.

The Spurs have not won a title since 2014, but they began a run of five championships in 16 seasons in 1999. The team they beat that year? The Knicks, who are playing in their first NBA Finals since. The Knicks, who have not played since May 25 and enter Wednesday with an 11-game winning streak, last won a championship in 1973. The 2026 Knicks, led by Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, haven't lost since Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. They've outscored opponents by an astounding 262 points over that 11-game winning steak.

Knicks vs. Spurs: Game 1 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Wednesday, June 3

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Wednesday, June 3 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Spurs -4.5 | O/U: 218.5

So who will take a 1-0 lead in the Finals? CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout Knicks-Spurs Game 1. Follow along below.