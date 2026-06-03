Knicks vs. Spurs score: Live updates, highlights from NBA Finals Game 1

Here come the Knicks
Victor Wembanyama went to the bench and the Knicks immediately took advantge. They're now on a 7-0 run that has cut the deficit down to six with five minutes to play in the third.
The 2026 NBA Finals have arrived. The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama are hosting the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The first team to four wins over the next 16 days will hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Spurs, off a Game 7 win against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, enter the series as the favorites. Wembanyama, in his third NBA season, is looking for his first championship.
The Spurs have not won a title since 2014, but they began a run of five championships in 16 seasons in 1999. The team they beat that year? The Knicks, who are playing in their first NBA Finals since. The Knicks, who have not played since May 25 and enter Wednesday with an 11-game winning streak, last won a championship in 1973. The 2026 Knicks, led by Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, haven't lost since Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. They've outscored opponents by an astounding 262 points over that 11-game winning steak.
So who will take a 1-0 lead in the Finals? CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and highlights throughout Knicks-Spurs Game 1. Follow along below.
Victor Wembanyama went to the bench and the Knicks immediately took advantge. They're now on a 7-0 run that has cut the deficit down to six with five minutes to play in the third.
The first five minutes of the second half have been super ugly -- the two teams are shooting a combined 3 of 20 -- but the Spurs have managed to get to the free throw line a few times and have pushed their lead up to 13, which is their biggest advantage of the night.
Speaking of free throws, the Spurs are 14 of 16 at the line and the Knicks are 2 of 3. That's a 12-point edge for the Spurs in a game they lead by 13
This hasn't been the most cleanly played first half, but it's been extremely competitive, just as everyone expected it would be.
The Knicks took an early lead, only for the Spurs to surge ahead by as many as 10 while Jalen Brunson was in the locker room following a brief injury scare. The Knicks responded once Brunson checked back in, but the Spurs pushed their lead back up to seven at the break thanks to a last-second 3 from Julian Champagnie.
Champagnie has made five 3s and leads the Spurs with 15 points, while Dylan Harper has 12 off the bench. They've helped make up for slow starts from Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, who are shooting a combined 6 of 23 from the field.
Brunson, who has already had knee and ankle scares, has 11 points to lead the Knicks, but is shooting just 5 of 15 from the field.
Jalen Brunson had only been on the court for a few possessions before another injury scare. He just drove inside for a tough floater and was knocked down by a combination of Luke Kornet and Devin Vassell. There was probably a foul there, but the refs didn't call anything, and when Kornet came down he landed on Brunson's ankle. Brunson got up limping and screaming at official Scott Foster
Jalen Brunson will check back into the game after the timeout. Great news for the Knicks and their fans, but will be interesting to see if he's hampered in any way
Great news for Knicks fans, as Jalen Brunson has returned to the bench. He has not yet checked back into the game, but it seems as though he'll be able to return after an injury scare in the first quarter. Late in the opening frame, Harrison Barnes fell into Brunson's knee after being bumped by Landry Shamet, and he briefly limped back to the locker room.
The Knicks jumped out to an early lead, but the Spurs dominated the final few minutes of the first quarter to take an eight-point lead after the opening frame. To make matters worse for the Knicks, star guard Jalen Brunson limped to the locker room with an apparent right knee issue after Harrison Barnes fell into his leg.
Dylan Harper has 10 points off the bench to lead the way for the Spurs, who have also gotten six points and five rebounds from Julian Champagnie. Victor Wembanyama has five points, a steal and a block.
The Knicks, who shot 40% from 3-point range in the first three rounds of the playoffs, were just 3 of 11 in the first quarter.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson just limped off the court with an apparent right knee issue.
Late in the first quarter, Julian Champagnie hit a 3-pointer to put the Spurs up 25-17. As the shot was in the air, Harrison Barnes crashed the glass and got shoved to the ground by New York's Landry Shamet. When Barnes fell, he crashed into Brunson's right leg, which bent awkwardly.
Brunson stayed in the game briefly, but the Knicks soon called a timeout. He then checked out and limped back to the locker room.
If Brunson is injured, that would be a huge blow for the Knicks. Brunson entered the Finals averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists on 48.6% shooting.
Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has been incredible all postseason, and he's showing no signs of nerves early in his first Finals outing. He hasn't missed a shot or a free throw and already has eight points off the bench. His effort has powered a big Spurs run with Victor Wembanyama off the bench.
When Wembanyama went out, the Knicks led 14-11. Now, a few minutes later, it's 22-17 in favor of the Spurs. If San Antonio can win the non-Wembanyama minutes, that will be a huge bonus for them.
The Knicks' offense has been unstoppable in the playoffs, in large part because of their elite 3-point shooting. They entered the Finals shooting 40% from downtown in the postseason, the best mark of all 16 playoff teams. The long layoff hasn't disrupted their shooting early in this one. They're already 2 of 3 from 3 to jump out to an early lead