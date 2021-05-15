The New York Knicks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 39-31 overall and 23-11 at home, while Charlotte is 33-37 overall and 15-19 on the road. New York is currently tied with the Heat for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, and both teams are just half a game behind the No. 4 Hawks. Charlotte is tied with the Pacers at No. 8 and the Hornets are locked into the play-in tournament.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -6

Knicks vs. Hornets over-under: 212 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: Knicks -220, Hornets +190

What you need to know about the Knicks

It was a tight one, but on Thursday New York sidestepped the San Antonio Spurs for a 102-98 victory. Shooting guard Alec Burks looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 10 rebounds. New York will avoid the play-in tournament, but should be incentivized on Saturday as the Knicks are still in the hunt for home-court advantage in the first round.

New York has the league's best defense as the Knicks give up just 105 points per game. Julius Randle leads the way with 24 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. RJ Barrett averages 17.6 points per outing. Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable for this matchup.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, Charlotte has dropped three straight after falling 113-90 to the Clippers on Thursday. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of power forward P.J. Washington, who finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Gordon Hayward remains out with a foot injury. Miles Bridges, however, has a chance to return to the lineup on Saturday after missing almost two weeks due to health and safety protocols. Terry Rozier leads Charlotte with 20.5 points per game. Rookie LaMelo Ball paces the team in assists with 6.2 per game.

