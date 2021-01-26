The Utah Jazz will take on the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 12-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while New York is 8-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. Utah is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Knicks vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Knicks spread: Jazz -10.5

Jazz vs. Knicks over-under: 213 points

Latest Odds: New York Knicks +11.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks took a 116-113 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. New York was close to capping off a huge comeback after being down 70-50 at halftime, but could not finish the job. Immanuel Quickley shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points off the bench. Julius Randle scored 25.

New York will be attempting to avoid a third consecutive loss on Tuesday. The Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.2 percent, which is best in the league. New York won the first meeting with Utah on Jan. 6, 112-100. Randle had 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Bullock (neck) will not play on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah rolled past the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, 127-108. Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Mike Conley Jr. scored 17 points. The Jazz have won eight consecutive games, with their last loss coming to the Knicks on Jan. 6. Utah's 10-2 record in January is second best in the NBA.

The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.1, which is second in the league. Utah has been hitting 16.8 three-pointers per game, which is best in the NBA. Jordan Clarkson is averaging a league-leading 17.4 points per game off the bench.

How to make Jazz vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Jazz spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.