The Denver Nuggets will take on the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 43-22 overall and 24-10 at home, while New York is 37-28 overall and 15-17 on the road. The Nuggets have won the last six games between the teams, with the last New York win coming in Oct. 2017.

Denver is favored by four points in the latest Nuggets vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Knicks spread: Nuggets -4

Nuggets vs. Knicks over-under: 215.5 points

Nuggets vs. Knicks money line: Denver -165, New York +145



What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver fell 93-89 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Nikola Jokic had 32 points and five assists in addition to nine boards. He is probable for Wednesday's game (toe). Despite the loss, the Nuggets have clinched a top-six seed in the Western Conference. The loss to the Lakers snapped a five-game winning streak.

Denver won 13 of 16 games in April, and had the best record in the league for the month. Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks is the next to last home game of the season for the Nuggets. Will Barton (hamstring) and PJ Dozier (abductor) are out for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York raced past the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday,118-104. Derrick Rose had 25 points, and Julius Randle shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, six assists and six rebounds. The Knicks clinched their first winning season in eight years. They have a 1.5 game lead for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. New York has won 12 of its past 13 games.

The Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3, which is best in the league. Nerlens Noel (ankle) is expected to play on Wednesday. Alec Burks (knee) is probable.

How to make Knicks vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it has also generated a pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Knicks spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.