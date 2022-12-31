The New York Knicks will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they face the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. New York is wrapping up a three-game road trip that began with losses to Dallas and San Antonio. Houston is returning home after losing two of its three games during its recent road trip.

New York is favored by 4 points in the latest Rockets vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen HUGE returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Knicks:

Rockets vs. Knicks spread: New York -4

Rockets vs. Knicks over/under: 223.5 points

Rockets vs. Knicks money line: New York -180, Houston +150

Rockets vs. Knicks picks: See picks here

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston will be excited to return home after playing three straight road games, which included an impressive 133-118 win at Chicago as a 7-point underdog. The Rockets lead the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (34.5), with center Alperen Sengun grabbing 8.7 total rebounds per game. He is one of six Houston players scoring in double figures this season, paced by Jalen Green's 21.6 points per contest.

New York has suddenly become one of the coldest teams in the NBA, entering this matchup on a five-game losing streak. The Knicks have the worst defensive rating in the league during their five-game skid, and they have been playing without guard Jalen Brunson (finger) and forward RJ Barrett (finger). They have only covered the spread once during their losing streak and are a team to avoid right now.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's defense has not been great of late, but it ranked inside the top 10 in the NBA prior to its recent skid. The Knicks will have a good opportunity to correct their mistakes against a Houston team that has lost seven of its last eight games. The Rockets gave up 25 fast-break points to a slow-paced Dallas squad in a loss on Thursday, as they continue to struggle with transition defense due to their propensity to crash the offensive glass.

The Knicks are less than two weeks removed from their season-high eight-game winning streak, so they should be able to get back on track. Brunson, who averages 20.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, has a chance to return to the lineup on Saturday. New York has won five straight meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in eight of its last nine trips to Houston.

How to make Rockets vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Knicks vs. Rockets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.