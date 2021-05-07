The Phoenix Suns will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 47-19 overall and 25-9 at home, while New York is 37-29 overall and 15-18 on the road. The Suns have won the last five matchups between the teams, including a 118-110 win on April 26.

Phoenix is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.

Suns vs. Knicks spread: Suns -6.5

Suns vs. Knicks over-under: 217 points

Suns vs. Knicks money line: Phoenix -270, New York +230

What you need to know about the Suns



Phoenix was punished by Atlanta on Wednesday, 135-103. The Suns were outscored 68-38 in the second half. It was the worst loss of the season for Phoenix, which saw a five-game winning streak come to an end. The Suns are one game behind the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker had 30 points and five assists on Wednesday. The Suns were outscored 38-15 in the final quarter. Cameron Johnson (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game. Jae Crowder (ankle) is out.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks were thumped by the Nuggets on Wednesday, 113-97 on the road. Denver's Nikola Jokic doubled up New York in scoring in the first quarter, 24-12. The Knicks have a one-game lead for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Immanuel Quickley (18 points) was the top scorer for New York on Wednesday. The loss was just the second in the Knicks' last 14 games, with the other being to Phoenix at home. New York failed to score 100 points for the first time since April 7. Alec Burks (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game.

How to make Suns vs. Knicks picks

