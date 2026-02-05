It's been five long years in Golden State, and the Jonathan Kuminga saga is officially over. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly trading Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porziņģis.

This deal seemingly puts an end to Golden State's pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Charania. Reports had indicated that the Warriors hoped not to include Jimmy Butler's max contract in a deal, which would have meant using contracts like Kuminga's, Hield's and Draymond Green's to make a deal. With this deal now made and the Bucks having turned down Golden State's picks-based offer, the Warriors moved on to another target.

The Hawks, meanwhile, continue their retool by trading away their second former All-Star of the season. With Trae Young gone as well, the Hawks no longer have a single fully guaranteed contract on their books for next season belonging to a player above the age of 27. The youth movement is fully on, so let's grade this deal for both sides.

Golden State Warriors: B

After five years of inconsistent playing time in a system that he didn't fit within, Kuminga no longer held meaningful trade value. There were reports over the summer that Sacramento was willing to give up a lottery-protected first-round pick for him, but any hope of a deal there seemingly passed when the Kings landed De'Andre Hunter. He had essentially become little more than matching salary, and with the odds of an Antetokounmpo deal seeming low, the Warriors moved on.

Now, if this were a healthy Porziņģis, Golden State would get an A+. The Warriors have spent years looking for this sort of player. Part of the motivation of signing Al Horford this offseason was the need to pair Draymond Green with a center who can shoot. Golden State has never really had a gigantic, stationary rim-protector before, and his size near the rim gives them a dimension they've largely lacked as well.

Of course, this is not a healthy Porziņģis. Even if this was the standard, "misses games due to injury, but is great when he plays" Porziņģis the Warriors would come away as clear winners, Instead, he's struggled with POTS, an autoimmune disorder with a number of troubling symptoms including rapid heart rate, dizziness and lethargy. Porziņģis was spectacular in his first 11 games in October and November, averaging over 18 points and posting spectacular on-off splits. He's played six times since, mostly ineffectively. It is not clear when or if he will ever be able to play at 100% again, and that doesn't even factor in the other injuries he's dealt with for most of his career.

The version of Porziņģis Golden State is getting, at least for now, is a compromised one. Yet it's still a gamble worth taking for a number of reasons. The risk, for example, was minimal. Porziņģis is on an expiring contract. The Warriors gave up no draft picks to get him. If they have him in the building for three months and decide they don't trust his health, they can wash their hands of this relatively easily. They even got off of the $3 million guaranteed to Hield for next season, so it'd be a minor win.

But more likely, they look to re-sign Porziņģis to a team-friendly deal. If he can be had for $10-15 million instead of the $30 million he's making now, the risk-reward calculus shifts quite a bit. The stakes aren't especially high here. Golden State isn't betting a championship core on his health. They know they need to hit a home run if they're going to win anything in the near future, so it made sense to take a high-reward swing. Generally speaking, low-risk, high-reward moves make sense.

And then there are the optics here. It's no secret that the Warriors are near the end of a legendary run. Stephen Curry is about to turn 38. The only reason they ever seemingly had a chance at landing Antetokounmpo was that their post-Curry future is so bleak their draft picks held theoretical value. Given how little else they have in the cupboard, one could argue that an all-in push for Giannis represented far greater risk than reward. Yet the Warriors had to try. They owe it to Curry. A player of his stature deserves to end his career at least competing in the playoffs, if not for a championship.

The Porziņģis trade isn't nearly as exciting as an Antetokounmpo deal, but it shows Curry and their fans that they're trying. He's a respectable name, someone who has a chance to be very helpful for them, but like Jimmy Butler, doesn't come at an exorbitant cost. Truthfully, those are the sort of players they should be targeting right now. The goal should be to retain as much of their draft capital as possible to ensure they're capable of rebuilding once Curry is gone, but still at least making some attempt to give Curry a competitive roster now. This deal straddles that line. It creates hope without a major cost looming down the line, and it relieves the locker room of all lingering Kuminga-related tension. So it makes sense even if this isn't the best version of Porziņģis.

Atlanta Hawks: B

The Hawks and Warriors are operating one different timetables. They genuinely hoped Porziņģis could form a center tandem with Onyeka Okongwu that they could build around moving forward. That didn't happen. They simply couldn't justify paying Porziņģis on a long-term deal. They need certainty at the center position, and he couldn't provide it. So moving on made sense.

Could they have gotten, say, a meager draft capital return? Sure, but it likely would have been attached to unsavory salary. Atlanta has very valuable first-round picks coming from the Pelicans or Bucks both this summer and next. Maintaining financial flexibility is far more important to them than accumulating draft capital. They need their money to both find a reliable center and look for a shot-creating guard to replace Trae Young.

So, like Golden State, the Hawks took a low-risk, high-reward flyer. Hield is only guaranteed $3 million next season, but because he has two years left on his deal, that can even be stretched across five years if he's waived. That's an easy enough contract to dispose of. And Kuminga has a $24.3 million team option for next season. If they need to use him as matching salary in a summer trade, they can. If they want to just get off of the contract for whatever reason, they can do so as well.

If we're operating under the assumption that Atlanta did not plan to re-sign Porziņģis, turning him into a different potential expiring contract makes plenty of sense. Why not give Kuminga a two-month audition and see if he looks better away from the Warriors? Atlanta does run a system somewhat similar to Golden State's. The Warriors lead the league in passes every year and in 3s this season. The Hawks are 10th in passes and 11th in 3-point attempt rate. Quin Snyder wants the ball zipping around the court and the 3-pointers flying. But nobody really plays the way Golden State does.

The Hawks are closer to a normal NBA ecosystem, and it's worth seeing how Kuminga might fit into one. He does still have stellar athletic traits, after all. We're talking about someone who just faced Minnesota in a playoff series and averaged 24 points on 55-49-72 shooting in the four games in which he played significant minutes last year. There is clearly something here. The Hawks love their big wing ball-handlers. They already run plenty of offense through Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels, though all three have pretty distinct offensive strengths and weaknesses.

Snyder is a creative offensive coach. You can never have enough wings. And the Hawks have made no real commitment here. Considering they're only giving up a player they seemingly didn't plan to keep, this is a solid lottery ticket. They were only a Play-In Tournament team anyway, so there's no harm in devoting a few months to seeing if you can unlock a former high draft pick so that next year you might be something more.