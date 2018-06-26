Lakers free agency: Magic Johnson says he'll step down if he doesn't 'deliver' over next two summers

The Los Angeles Lakers hired franchise legend Magic Johnson as team president to be the face of the organization, and that's exactly what he's been leading up to his biggest moment as an executive: A summer free-agency period that could feature LeBron James and Paul George as the top prizes.

Paired with general manager Rob Pelinka, Johnson has done well to free up enough cap space for two max contracts this summer, making a fairy tale "LeBron and PG go to Hollywood" scenario a real possibility. But when Johnson spoke to the media on Tuesday, he stressed that he feels no pressure this summer, and that the upcoming free-agency period will not make or break the franchise.

He did say, however, that if he hasn't delivered a key free agent by the end of next summer, he'll consider himself a failure and step down from his post. Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"No, because I told you this is [about] two summers," Johnson said when asked if it will be a failure if the Lakers don't land a max star like LeBron James or Paul George in free agency next month. "We don't know what people are going to decide, and we can't control that. So if guys decide not to come here, it's not a failure -- we turn to next summer. "Next summer, if nobody comes and I'm still sitting here like this, then it's a failure. But if you judge us on one summer, that's ridiculous. Then a lot of dudes shouldn't be in their roles. Because if we're banking on one summer for the Lakers, we're in trouble." "You have to give us time," Johnson continued. "... Like I told you before I took the job and when I took the job, it's going to be a two-summer thing for the Lakers. This summer and next summer. That's it. If I can't deliver I'm going to step down myself. She [team controlling owner Jeanie Buss] won't have to fire me, I'll step away from it, because [then] I can't do this job."

This isn't quite Joe Namath guaranteeing a Super Bowl victory, but it does show some confidence on Magic's part. It's also brilliant, because his comments take the pressure off him for this summer, while simultaneously showing a sense of urgency and accountability. Hey, Magic didn't get as far as he has in the business world by mistake.

The 2019 free agent class, while not as stacked as this year's, could feature All-Stars like Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Kemba Walker, all of which would make great additions to an already solid young core of potential stars on the Lakers roster.

Los Angeles has whiffed on big name free agents in recent years, but this time around is different. They have exciting young players in Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, while their coach, Luke Walton, has implemented a fun, up-tempo system with an emphasis on defense. That makes Los Angeles a much more attractive option for free agents -- and Johnson clearly hopes he'll reel in some big fish, either this summer or next.